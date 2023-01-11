US snowboarder gets swayed in avalanche, captures video of terrifying experience

A hair-raising video showing a snowboarder getting swayed in an avalanche in Utah, United States, has left netizens terrified. The snow slid about 1,300 feet and the man descended about 300 feet, caught up in the avalanche. The man escaping unhurt from the scary incident has relieved internet users.

The video shared by Kessler Peak Avalanche on YouTube shows the man slowly gliding from the top of a hill. He snowboards slowly and later is seen panicking, losing control. He is seen getting swept away in the snow-covered steep.

Blake Nielson told Utah Avalanche Center that they had dug a snowpit to test stability and there were no deep instabilities. Along with his partner, he was traversing from the summit of Kessler to the entrance and the duo spotted strange wind pockets and small cornices. He stomped at the base of a cornice to test its stability and it broke, and dropped onto the slope.

Penning down the harrowing experience, Nielson wrote, “I descended first and dropped into the hanging bowl, after making a heel side turn, an isolated wind slab broke loose below and above me which knocked me off my feet and took me for a ride. I was able to keep the majority of my body above the snow and was able to radio my partner that I was sliding with the debris.”

He managed to escape as he kicked his board on top and used swimming motion. He added, “I made swimming motions with my arms and kicked my board to help keep me on top. After about 300 feet, I was able to slow down and stop, while the rest of the debris released below me. After regrouping, we descended the debris. The slope slid about 1,300 feet.”

Internet users heaved a sigh of relief as the man managed to emerge with no injuries. A user commented, “Lucky man. Glad to see you stayed on top. Pucker factor, 10!” Another user wrote, “That moment when you stop driving and become a passenger. Glad you’re ok.” A third user commented, “So amazingly lucky. Wow.”