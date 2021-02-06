Sad on Valentine’s week? US shelter offers cats to poop on names of people’s ‘crappy exes’

For a small donation, people can send in the name of their exes and shelter with write them on litter boxes.

While the upcoming Valentine’s week may be an exciting and blissful time for couples, it’s not the case for broken-hearted people. So, a US animal shelter found a perfect way to get jilted lovers some peace of mind by allowing cats to take a dump on exes! The innovative, quirky idea has left many impressed online.

But, how does this work?

The Lexington Humane Society in Kentucky is offering people an unique service this Valentine’s Week — allowing heartbroken people to ‘demonstrate disgust’. For their unusual initiative, the animal shelter will write the ex’s name sent in by people on one of their litter boxes, and their adoptable felines will literally poop on them.

More than offering solace, the quirky initiative is a campaign to raise money through donations for the animals in the shelter. So, for a simple donation of $10, one can get some “retripootion” for their broken hearts.

“Flame fizzled out? Catfished? Dumped? Our adoptable kitties have your back and will dump all over your ex. Cats can be spiteful creatures, and trust us, they are more than happy to take a #2 on your former #1,” the shelter wrote on Facebook making the announcement.

Although the shelter is taking requests till February 12, they assured that their cats will keep taking revenge on people’s exes through Valentine’s Day. “Litter boxes won’t be removed until February 15th,” the post added.

Believe it or not, scores of people have signed up for the campaign, sending names and donating money for the rescued animals – raising over $900 at the time of writing.

Some have even agreed to pay more if the shelter offered to share a picture of the cat’s litter box with their ex’s name. However, the centre said that this can be arranged without any extra pay and only a personal message on their Facebook page would suffice.

While most thought the campaign was hilarious, others praised the idea as it is a perfect way to raise money for a good cause.