‘You have earned this spot’: US senator’s moving speech leaves Supreme Court nominee Brown Jackson teary-eyed

An impassioned speech by Senator Cory Booker left US Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson emotional during her confirmation hearing as the Democratic Party leader talked about the racial divide and her struggle in breaking barriers.

Amid tense exchange between senators and criticisms about Jackson’s handling of child pornography cases, her perspectives on anti-racism teaching in schools, Booker lauded her as a great American. He also noted she faced insults during the hearing, which was “shocking, but not actually shocking”.

Meanwhile, Jackson remained silent with her hands clasped. Booker’s moving words made tears roll down her cheeks and she is seen wiping those tears in a video shared by the Associated Press.

Watch the video:



Booker shared the 6:12 minute video of his speech on Twitter with the caption, “Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson has earned this moment in history, she is worthy, she is a truly great American.”

Watch the video:

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson has earned this moment in history, she is worthy, she is a truly great American. pic.twitter.com/A5igQ4Efnn — Sen. Cory Booker (@SenBooker) March 23, 2022

“You are a person that is so much more than your race and gender. You are a Christian, you are a mom, you are an intellect, you love books. I am sorry. It’s hard for me to look at you and see my mom, my cousins. One of them, who had to come here and sit behind you. She had to have your back. I see my ancestors and yours,” said Booker during the hearing. “You have earned this spot. You are worthy. You are a great American,” he added.

Jackson is the first federal public defender nominated to the Supreme Court. She is currently a judge on the DC Circuit and she was the vice-chair of the bipartisan Sentencing Commission for four years.

During the speech, Booker mentioned the racial divide in the country. “There is a love in this country that is extraordinary. You admit it about your parents. They loved this nation even though laws were preventing them from getting together when they were loving. There were laws in this country that would have prevented you from marrying your husband. They were laws of the last generation. But they didn’t stop loving this country, even though this country didn’t love them back,” Booker told Jackson, nominated to become the first Black woman on the high court.

“You are my harbinger of hope. This country is getting better and better. When that final vote happens, you are sent onto the highest court in the land, I am gonna rejoice. I am gonna tell you, the greatest country in the world, the United States of America is going to be better because of you,” concluded Booker.

The clip of Booker’s speech has gone viral and netizens are left emotional.

It left me in tears too. Inspiring, moving, and factual — Nicholas Opiyo (@nickopiyo) March 23, 2022

Thank you Senator Booker for giving us hope. What we watched from the GOP in this committee was repulsive. But woman, and people of color have seen this before too many times. Thank you for having this amazing woman’s back, as well as so many others. You inspire me Senator — Patty Giorgio (@pattygiorgio) March 23, 2022

My Beautiful America!!!!!She Se Puede pic.twitter.com/8jaUOl7tNq — ruben garcia (@goRubenRuben) March 24, 2022

What you said today at the confirmation hearing is probably the single best oratory I’ve heard from anybody in political life in my almost 79 years. Absolutely accurate and so passionately stated! — Andrew Selig, Sc.D. (@SeligSc) March 23, 2022

She’s phenomenal!!!! Our country will be better for having Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on the Supreme Court. Thank you for your wonderful speech. It brought tears to my eyes also. — Kathleen Berberich (@KathleenBerberi) March 23, 2022

She represents America with dignity and beauty. She has earned this in a mission ways. — #HereRightMatters (@VoteBlue4Us) March 24, 2022

I have never said this to an African American woman before. I love you Ms Jackson. You gave all minorities a lesson in love respect and perseverance. You became everyone's Grandmother, Mother, Sister and Friend YOU GAVE AMERICA HOPE. WE LOVE YOU HON JUDGE SALUTATIONS. — Dev Gil (@DumbfaTurd) March 24, 2022

