US Senate candidate James Talarico wins hearts making masala dosa

A US Senate candidate has found an unusual way to connect with voters—by making a masala dosa. A video of James Talarico preparing the popular dish at an Indian restaurant in Irving, Texas has gone viral on social media.

Ahead of the US mid-term elections on November 3, Talarico visited Madira N Masala to prepare a masala dosa. In the video, he is seen spreading the dosa batter on a hot tava and later adding the potato filling to the dosa.

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Talarico mastered making the dosa on the first try, and the video published by WFAA won over netizens.

One user said, “Love to see a political leader who actually cares about the community they are representing.”

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Another user wrote, “My mother used to make me masala dosa on Saturday mornings when I was younger. This brings back so many good memories. Good is culture, family, respect and an opportunity to learn about others. This is amazing. Truly a great person.”

A third user commented: “Damn they made him make something that requires a lot of finesse and technique! Very impressed that he was able to pull it off!”

Talarico’s visit to the restaurant was part of his outreach to the Indian-American community. Immigration reform and celebrating diversity are two important issues he covered. The Democratic candidate is contesting a tight race with Ken Paxton, the Republican nominee and Texas Attorney General.

Talarico was a middle school English teacher and an executive director before entering politics. Elected to the Texas House of Representatives in 2018, he is serving his fourth term. While serving in the Texas House, Talarico began pursuing a Master of Divinity degree at the Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary.