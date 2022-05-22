scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, May 22, 2022
Must Read

US Secretary takes a dig at Putin with Taylor Swift’s ‘We are never, ever getting back together’ song

Amid the ongoing Ukraine invasion, Blinken hinted that ties with Russia will likely remain strained.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 22, 2022 1:43:28 pm
Anthony Blinken jokes about Putin, Anthony Blinken's Taylor Swift reference, Taylor Swift, cringe, we are ever never getting back together, US Russia, Russia Ukraine, indian express"They said it would be "undiplomatic" and also "cringe". Also, since when is cringe an adjective?" Anthony Blinken said.

Delivering the commencement address for Georgetown University on Saturday, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken left the audience in splits when he took a dig at Russian President Vladamir Putin using a Taylor Swift song as a reference.

ALSO READ |Ukrainian soldier’s rendition of ‘Stefania’ melts hearts online. Watch video

Amid the ongoing Ukraine invasion, Blinken hinted that ties with Russia will likely remain strained. “So, I want to start by kicking the elephant out of the room: Yes, NYU got Taylor Swift as their commencement speaker. Now, my staff did not let me bring my guitar up here to dedicate a performance of ‘We are never, ever getting back together’ to President Putin,” Blinken is heard saying in the video shared by ABC News.

“They said it would be “undiplomatic” and also “cringe”. Also, since when is cringe an adjective?” he added.

Notably, pop superstar Swift, in her now-viral commencement address at New York University, urged graduates to “learn to live alongside cringe”. “No matter how hard you try to avoid being cringe, you will look back on your life and cringe retrospectively,” she said. She received an honorary doctorate of fine arts from NYU.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began on February 24, the US has extended support to the war-torn country and imposed sanctions on Russia. US President Joe Biden on Saturday a signed legislation to support Ukraine with another USD 40 billion in US assistance.

Meanwhile, Russia claimed to have gained control over the port city of Mariupol with more than 20,000 civilians feared dead. It would be Russia’s biggest victory so far in the war with Ukraine.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 22: Latest News

Advertisement