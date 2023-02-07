scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 07, 2023
Domino effect: US school topples over 7,000 boxes of cereal in Guinness World Record attempt

The cereal boxes collected by the school were donated to food banks.

Watching objects collapse as part of a domino chain reaction is one of the most satisfying experiences out there. An elementary school in Wisconsin, US recently toppled thousands of cereal boxes in an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for ‘most cereal boxes toppled in a domino fashion’.

On February 4, 2023, students and teachers at the Red Apple Elementary School in Racine spent hours assembling more than 7,000 boxes of breakfast cereals across the multiple floors of their school. Their intricate cereal box line ended at the school’s amphitheatre.

The official Facebook page of the City of Racine shared a live video of the school’s Guinness World Record attempt. The video shows how one by one the boxes fall as onlooking students cheer in the background.

ALSO READ |Cambodian arts school breaks Guinness World Record for holding 24-hour circus show

All the boxes used in the domino line were later donated to food banks and charitable organisations. On Sunday, Cops ‘N Kids Reading Center, an NGO based in Racine, thanked the school authorities in a Facebook post after they received 770 cereal boxes from them.

As per CBS 58, a local channel based in Wisconsin, the Red Apple Elementary School will have to wait for a few weeks before its record is officially verified by the Guinness World Records. Currently, the record for ‘most cereal boxes toppled in a domino fashion’ is held by New York’s Long Beach Middle School after it toppled 6,391 boxes of cereals on May 26, 2021.

First published on: 07-02-2023 at 16:21 IST
First published on: 07-02-2023 at 16:21 IST
