US restaurant’s viral ‘Now Hiring Non-Stupid People’ signboard divides netizens

A restaurant in Ohio named Santino’s Pizzeria has grabbed attention online, not for the food it serves, but for a signboard. The US restaurant is flocked by visitors after a photograph of the “Now Hiring Non-Stupid People” signboard went viral on social media.

The restaurant’s manager, Heather Stockton, told Hawaii News Now that the signboard was supposed to be a joke and nothing serious. Stockton agreed that there would be people who love it and those who hate it.

The restaurant was finding it difficult to hire people and by “non-stupid people”, the management meant those who are reliable, punctual and have common sense, according to Stockton. “A lot of people are lacking it nowadays,” she told the news outlet.

Hear what the owners have to say tonight on @wsyx6 at 10/11 pic.twitter.com/UJbR33N4Yb — Stephanie Duprey (@StephanieWSYX6) February 17, 2023

Stockton added that the pandemic was playing a huge role in the quality of applicants. She said the pizzeria kept facing no-shows or staff who do not take their jobs seriously.

After stumbling upon the sign on the internet, Paul Robbins drove from Hilliard to know what it was about. He told 10WBNS, another news outlet, “I thought it was funny, I didn’t think it was offensive at all, and so, that made me really curious about this pizza place, so that made me decide to come in and check it out.”

However, the signboard has divided netizens, with some finding it hilarious and others unwelcoming and unprofessional.

A Twitter user commented, “It’s not offensive, just extremely unprofessional. Not a place I would go to.” Another user wrote, “Legible. Meme-worthy. Internet fuel.” A third user said, “1. That gets social media attention but not going to get you good workers. 2. You get what you pay for?”