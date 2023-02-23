scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Advertisement

US restaurant’s viral ‘Now Hiring Non-Stupid People’ signboard divides netizens

The restaurant’s manager, Heather Stockton, told Hawaii News Now that the signboard was supposed to be a joke and nothing serious. Stockton agreed that there would be people who love it and those who hate it.

Non Stupid People hiring signboard in USThe signboard has divided netizens, with some finding it hilarious and others unwelcoming and unprofessional.
Listen to this article
US restaurant’s viral ‘Now Hiring Non-Stupid People’ signboard divides netizens
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A restaurant in Ohio named Santino’s Pizzeria has grabbed attention online, not for the food it serves, but for a signboard. The US restaurant is flocked by visitors after a photograph of the “Now Hiring Non-Stupid People” signboard went viral on social media.

The restaurant’s manager, Heather Stockton, told Hawaii News Now that the signboard was supposed to be a joke and nothing serious. Stockton agreed that there would be people who love it and those who hate it.

ALSO READ |These creative ‘no-parking’ signs in Bengaluru have car owners nodding in agreement

The restaurant was finding it difficult to hire people and by “non-stupid people”, the management meant those who are reliable, punctual and have common sense, according to Stockton. “A lot of people are lacking it nowadays,” she told the news outlet.

Stockton added that the pandemic was playing a huge role in the quality of applicants. She said the pizzeria kept facing no-shows or staff who do not take their jobs seriously.

After stumbling upon the sign on the internet, Paul Robbins drove from Hilliard to know what it was about. He told 10WBNS, another news outlet, “I thought it was funny, I didn’t think it was offensive at all, and so, that made me really curious about this pizza place, so that made me decide to come in and check it out.”

However, the signboard has divided netizens, with some finding it hilarious and others unwelcoming and unprofessional.

Also Read
Drone vs crocodile video
‘A close call’: Drone comes close to crocodile, escapes attack in the nic...
african wild dogs crossing river
‘What a sighting’: African wild dogs battle strong currents as they swim ...
farthest flight by a paper aeroplane
Boeing engineers’ paper plane breaks Guinness World Record for farthest f...
American poet Joseph Fasano and his novel The Swallow of Lunetto
Author sees person sitting next to him on a plane reading his book; asks ...

A Twitter user commented, “It’s not offensive, just extremely unprofessional. Not a place I would go to.” Another user wrote, “Legible. Meme-worthy. Internet fuel.” A third user said, “1. That gets social media attention but not going to get you good workers. 2. You get what you pay for?”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-02-2023 at 18:54 IST
Next Story

Shark Tank India 2: Pitchers land a five-shark deal, still take time to accept offer. Anupam Mittal says ‘Khatam karo yaar’

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close