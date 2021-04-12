Burglar breaks in at US restaurant to steal some cash, kind owner offers job instead of punishment

A restaurant owner is winning the internet with his heartwarming gesture after he offered a job to a burglar. The act of kindness and forgiveness is going viral with people hoping his gesture can inspire others too.

Carl Wallace, the owner of Diablo’s Southwest Grill in Augusta, Georgia was recently taken aback when he turned up at his eatery one morning to see the glass of the front door shattered. Talking to local WRDW he informed that someone trespassed their restaurant at 4 am at Diablo’s Wheeler Road location but couldn’t take much.

A screenshot of the surveillance footage showed the thief walking away with the cash register as the alarms at the joint went off, but the owner said it was empty. “They’re risking so much every time they do this: to the business owner, to themselves, or what could happen if the police show up during the process of the break in,” Wallace said sympathising with the suspect.

Talking to CNN, Wallace admitted that the initial reaction was “anger” and “frustration,” but then he felt sorry for the person. Once he decided to post a Facebook update to explain to his customers why the front door looks like a mess, he had a change of heart.

Explaining why their door looks “hurricane fabulous”, in a Facebook post, the owner who has been running the business for last eight years wrote: “Our burritos are such a smash hit we’ve got people breaking in at 4am for their fix.”

“To the would be robber who is clearly struggling with life decisions or having money issues… please swing by for a job application,” he added in the post which is going viral. Giving out his personal phone number in the post, showing how considerate he was, he added: “There are better opportunities out there than this path you’ve chosen.”

Assuring that there was nothing to fear or any sense of retaliation, he pointed out: “No police, no questions. Let’s sit down and talk about how we could help you and fix the road you’re on. Sincerely Carl”.

Wallace said he thinks the same person recently targeted at least two other nearby businesses, as the victims of an attempted robbery said that their surveillance footage matched his. So, he told Yahoo News, he wants to “break the cycle” of the burglar’s actions.

“We all as humans have to have a level of forgiveness to each other, and try to find a better way because there’s so much hate in this world… we don’t understand each other’s problems and challenges in life,” he said.

As the post went viral, many praised his gesture, especially saying that this comes at a time when the restaurant industry has been hit by the pandemic and many have to shut their business. Many rallied their support and said they would be ordering from the restaurant to pay it forward so he can help more people in need.