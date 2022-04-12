scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Must Read

US professor calls India ‘sh**hole’, rants against Brahmin women. Netizens say she has nothing new to say

Her remarks not only drew flak from people in India but also from her peers and colleagues.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 12, 2022 4:30:56 pm
Many tagged the university to take actions against the professor.

A controversial US law professor has sparked outrage — yet again — for her racist comments on immigrants, this time specifically targeting Indians.

Amy Wax, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School, attacked immigrants for being critical of the US. She claimed during Tucker Carlson’s show that “Blacks” and other “non-western” groups harbour “resentment, shame, and envy” against western people for their “outsized achievements and contributions.”

Wax, who is also a neurologist, then went on to attack Indian immigrants by saying that they were critical of everything in the US while “their own country is a sh**hole”. Wax criticised Asians and South Asians, particularly Indian doctors at Penn Medicine, who she said: “are on the ramparts for the antiracism initiative for dump on America.”

She also singled out Brahmin women from India. Wax said: “Here’s the problem. They (Brahmin women from India) are taught that they are better than everybody else because they are Brahmin elites and yet, on some level, their country is a sh**hole.” “They’ve realised that we’ve outgunned and outclassed them in every way… They feel anger. They feel envy. They feel shame… It creates ingratitude of the most monstrous kind,” the 69-year-old professor said on air.

Soon, the obnoxious segment went viral on Twitter garnering over a million views. While most were annoyed, they added that her remarks don’t come as a shock as she has a history of making racist remarks.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

In January, she had said the US is “better off with fewer Asians”. Penn Law School dean Theodore Ruger at the time had addressed the controversy, calling Wax’s comments “anti-intellectual” and “racist.”

According to Philadelphia Inquirer, the university declined to comment on her latest remarks, and the law school reiterated that her “views do not reflect our values or practices.”

Her remarks not only drew flak from people in India but also from her peers and colleagues. “We are America. And we’re committed to dismantling the systems that give your racist, moronic ideas a platform to spread,” Neil Makhija, another Penn Law School lecturer, wrote on Twitter.

Aseem Shukla, a paediatric urologist and professor at Penn Medicine, too joined the conversation. Tagging Penn Law, he wrote: “Some of us Indian American docs @PennMedicine do our part to make America the great healthcare system you describe. So, yeah, we have the right to criticize it too.”

Many wondered if she can be so comfortable with displaying her blatant racism on air, how much Asian or Black students who study under her must suffer.

<

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 12: Latest News

Advertisement