Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Photos and videos document long queues at polling booths for US presidential elections

Social media has been flooded with pictures and videos of people in the US enduring long lines to cast their vote in the presidential election.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | October 27, 2020 5:57:42 pm
With early voting underway across much of US, social media footages show long queues of eager voters, who have been waiting for hours, patiently inching their way in line towards the polling booth.

As early voters in the US presidential elections throng to polling booths, social media has been flooded with pictures and videos of people enduring long lines to cast their vote.

According to a BBC report, voter turnout is expected to hit a record high with many voting early, a system which has been put in place due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pictures and social media showed long queues and voters waiting for hours to cast their ballot.

Take a look here:

According to a CNN report, voting centres at Georgia, Atlanta and Texas saw heavy turnouts.

One of the pictures showed a girl passing out snacks and water to those standing in the line.

Though the election committee is offering mail-in options amid the pandemic, President Donald Trump and Republicans have argued that postal voting could increase risks of voter fraud and mail delays.

