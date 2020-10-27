Photos and videos document long queues at polling booths for US presidential elections

With early voting underway across much of US, social media footages show long queues of eager voters, who have been waiting for hours, patiently inching their way in line towards the polling booth.

As early voters in the US presidential elections throng to polling booths, social media has been flooded with pictures and videos of people enduring long lines to cast their vote.

According to a BBC report, voter turnout is expected to hit a record high with many voting early, a system which has been put in place due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pictures and social media showed long queues and voters waiting for hours to cast their ballot.

I’m trying to #earlyvote and this is the line in #hamiltoncountytn at the Collegedale polling place. I started a stopwatch to see how long the line will take. All my Disney World line experience has trained me for this pic.twitter.com/mdoPIG3uSp — Hannah 👩🏼🔬👑✨ (@lndmermaid) October 19, 2020

Three and a half hours, rain off and on and chilly. So worth it. #GetOutTheVote #EarlyVote pic.twitter.com/m72EyNBmGv — Esta Works (@BeachgirlEsta) October 27, 2020

According to a CNN report, voting centres at Georgia, Atlanta and Texas saw heavy turnouts.

Now at 11hrs in line but we are next! A long journey but wouldn’t be anywhere else! Please vote everyone! pic.twitter.com/ifRcbK1XRm — Johnta Austin (@johntalsr) October 12, 2020

The line outside State Farm Arena. pic.twitter.com/J2oMFJecRl — THIS IS A MARIAH CAREY STAN ACCOUNT (@newsworthy17) October 12, 2020

One of the pictures showed a girl passing out snacks and water to those standing in the line.

4/ So I hear you. This is voter suppression. It’s awful we have these lines. But these people have had a HELL of a year, and they were JOYFUL today. We passed out water and snacks to the folks in line and we saw smiles under masks. pic.twitter.com/hnW5MdMbka — Justin Hendrix (@justinhendrix) October 24, 2020

The line of voters at George Pierce Park in Suwanee…. pic.twitter.com/3stVPEuyZp — tyler, the reporter (@ByTylerEstep) October 12, 2020

Though the election committee is offering mail-in options amid the pandemic, President Donald Trump and Republicans have argued that postal voting could increase risks of voter fraud and mail delays.

