Tuesday, September 29, 2020
US Presidential Debate 2020: Americans gear up for Trump-Biden square-off with fun drinking games

Owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the 90-minute showdown will occur with a limited and socially distanced in-person audience.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 29, 2020 11:21:22 pm
Trump and Biden to face off in first 2020 presidential debate on Sep 29Donald Trump and Joe Biden will face off in the first 2020 presidential debate on September 29.

Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden will square off Tuesday in the first of the three scheduled presidential debates.

Owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the 90-minute showdown will occur with a limited and socially distanced in-person audience. The debate will begin at 9 pm EDT at the Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland.

Keeping up with the tradition which is as longstanding as the idea of the presidential debate, Americans are all geared up with their own personally curated drinking and bingo game to play ahead of the debate.

As per the Commission on Presidential Debates, the topics for the first debate include “The Trump and Biden Records,” “The Supreme Court,” “Covid-19,” “The Economy,” “Race and Violence in our Cities” and “The Integrity of the Election.”

The debate will be moderated by Chris Wallace of Fox News.

Here are some examples:

