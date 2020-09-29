US Presidential Debate 2020: Americans gear up for Trump-Biden square-off with fun drinking games

Donald Trump and Joe Biden will face off in the first 2020 presidential debate on September 29.

Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden will square off Tuesday in the first of the three scheduled presidential debates.

Owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the 90-minute showdown will occur with a limited and socially distanced in-person audience. The debate will begin at 9 pm EDT at the Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland.

Keeping up with the tradition which is as longstanding as the idea of the presidential debate, Americans are all geared up with their own personally curated drinking and bingo game to play ahead of the debate.

As per the Commission on Presidential Debates, the topics for the first debate include “The Trump and Biden Records,” “The Supreme Court,” “Covid-19,” “The Economy,” “Race and Violence in our Cities” and “The Integrity of the Election.”

The debate will be moderated by Chris Wallace of Fox News.

Here are some examples:

Drink every time Trump says something that is blatantly false — Jonas Poggi (@poggispaghetti) September 28, 2020

my friends and I made a drinking game for the debate tonight :) #PresidentialDebate2020 pic.twitter.com/zlD5fgiGHR — Fern. (@Jenschemp) September 29, 2020

anyone got any rules i should add to my debate drinking game pic.twitter.com/JrCjy7j36P — cunt choker (@zoesf_) September 29, 2020

PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE 2020 DRINKING GAME -watch something else instead -have a nice, relaxing drink — Tylerthée Huckabet (@TylerHuckabee) September 29, 2020

2020 Debate drinking game. I will be intoxicated by 9:03pm if you need me. pic.twitter.com/VQdjyuaLA9 — Buca Deprespo (@zachespo) September 29, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.