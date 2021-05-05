scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 05, 2021
This photo of US President Joe Biden with Jimmy Carter has left netizens confused

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 5, 2021 6:03:53 pm
US president Joe Biden meeting Carters viral picture, Jimmy Carter lady Rosalynn Carter Jode biden picture, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news.The illusion was caused due to the wide lens’ distortion.

A photograph of US President Joe Biden and wife Jill with former president Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter has left netizens scratching their heads moments after being shared online.

The picture was tweeted by the official Twitter handle of the Carter Center along with a caption that read, “We’re pleased to share this wonderful photo from the@POTUS and @FLOTUS visit to see the Carters in Plains, Ga.! Thank you, President and Mrs Biden!”

In the photograph, the Carters are seen sitting in armchairs while the Bidens are kneeling beside them. However, the Bidens appear to be taller and bigger than the former president and former first lady.

However, soon after being shared online, the photograph went viral with netizens wondering how Biden and his wife looked like “giants” when compared to the Carters.

Garnering over 78,000 likes, the post is flooded with netizens trying to understand how the picture was taken. While some came up with hilarious explanations, others were simply amused by the bizarre optical illusion that made the Bidens look like giants.

According to PetaPixel, it was due to the camera lens which made the Carters look tiny while sitting next to the Bidens. The illusion was caused due to the wide lens’ distortion.

