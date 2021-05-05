This photo of US President Joe Biden with Jimmy Carter has left netizens confused

The illusion was caused due to the wide lens’ distortion.

A photograph of US President Joe Biden and wife Jill with former president Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn Carter has left netizens scratching their heads moments after being shared online.

The picture was tweeted by the official Twitter handle of the Carter Center along with a caption that read, “We’re pleased to share this wonderful photo from the@POTUS and @FLOTUS visit to see the Carters in Plains, Ga.! Thank you, President and Mrs Biden!”

In the photograph, the Carters are seen sitting in armchairs while the Bidens are kneeling beside them. However, the Bidens appear to be taller and bigger than the former president and former first lady.

See the photograph here:

We’re pleased to share this wonderful photo from the @POTUS and @FLOTUS visit to see the Carters in Plains, Ga.! Thank you President and Mrs. Biden! pic.twitter.com/QcA33iUev4 — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) May 4, 2021

However, soon after being shared online, the photograph went viral with netizens wondering how Biden and his wife looked like “giants” when compared to the Carters.

Garnering over 78,000 likes, the post is flooded with netizens trying to understand how the picture was taken. While some came up with hilarious explanations, others were simply amused by the bizarre optical illusion that made the Bidens look like giants.

According to PetaPixel, it was due to the camera lens which made the Carters look tiny while sitting next to the Bidens. The illusion was caused due to the wide lens’ distortion.

Here’s a quick example of removing the extreme lens distortion. A wide angle lens causes everything on the outer edges of the image to expand, and center to contract — the small room made a wide angle lens necessary. pic.twitter.com/L9rVS5Xx0U — DemSwag (@DemSwag_com) May 4, 2021

Illusions, my dear, same as this photo of me (5’4”) and my husband (5’8”). pic.twitter.com/9Yw4x2yLVM — Adele Abrams, Doctor of Jurisprudence (@safetylawyer1) May 4, 2021

Adorable! But am I the only one who thinks this looks like a tiny doll museum, and Joe and Jill are giants? — The Real Beth (@BethyBeeez) May 4, 2021

Bahahahahhaa!!! The concept is hilarious but the fact that there is a hand coming out of Jill’s head is what takes the cake. — Chthulu (@ChthuluRising) May 4, 2021

This is just exactly what I expect the Carters house to look like perfect grandparents house. — April Hughes (@AprilHu43255635) May 4, 2021

President Biden meets former President Carter pic.twitter.com/ke98tKPJc0 — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) May 5, 2021