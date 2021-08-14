scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 14, 2021
Must Read

US President Joe Biden teams up with social media star ‘Dude With Sign’ to promote vaccines, photo goes viral

Biden's collaboration with the 'Dude With Sign' is part of the White House's strategy of using celebrities and influencers to encourage vaccination among the youth.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 14, 2021 1:57:08 pm
covid vaccine, us covid vaccination drive, joe biden, white house dude with sign campaign, biden dude with sign vaccine drive, viral news, indian expressPeople on the internet loved how the POTUS posed just like the 'Dude with sign'.

With the United States scrambling resources to get people vaccinated as the country stares at another wave of the pandemic, the Joe Biden administration is adopting “cooler” ways to boost inoculation drives.

To encourage the youth to get a jab, the 78-year-old President has turned to internet sensation the ‘Dude with Sign’. Photos of the pair holding placards has created a buzz online.

Inviting the Instagram celeb who has over 7.6 million followers to the White House, Biden posed holding a cardboard sign over his head. “Lets Look Out For Each Other And Get Vaccinated,” the popular star’s sign read. While standing next, Biden mirroring his gestures, held a sign which read: “This Dude Gets It, Folks.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

For the special engagement, Seth Phillips, the brain behind the popular account ditched his usual plain tees and pants and swapped with a tan suit, and aviators. The President, too, looked equally stylish, donning a beige suit and shades himself.

Ever since late 2019, Phillips has been gaining popularity on the internet by holding signs at random places on the streets of New York. ‘Stop replying-all to company-wide emails,’ was one of his earliest signs that shot him to global fame.

‘Seinfeld is way better than Friends’ is another message of his that broke the internet after he strategically posed below a Friends billboards.

As the photos of Phillips and Biden were shared online, it created a huge buzz, not only getting millions of likes but also starting conversations regarding vaccination.

However, the viral celebrity is not the only one. The White House has been partnering with influencers and popular young artistes like singer Olivia Rodrigo, TikToker Ellie Zeiler, and comedian Benny Drama in its effort to encourage youth vaccinations.

Coronavirus cases and hospitalisations in the US are at a six-month high, fueled by the rapid spread of the Delta variant. Hospitalisations rose 40 per cent and deaths, a lagging indicator, registered an 18 per cent uptick in the past week.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 14: Latest News

Advertisement