scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, February 17, 2021
Latest news

‘Don’t be scared, honey’: US President Joe Biden reassures little girl afraid of getting Covid-19

"Kids don't get Covid very often. It's unusual for that to happen. They don't -- the evidence so far is children aren't the people most likely to get Covid," Biden said in the clip while addressing the little girl.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
February 17, 2021 2:24:38 pm
jode biden, jode biden covid response, US president, donald trump, jode biden reassures 8 year old, covid, covid vaccine, trending, indian express, indian express newsSince being shared online, the clip has prompted several reactions among netizens with many lauding the US president for his response.

While the ongoing pandemic has triggered uncertainty in the lives of people around the world, a video of President Joe Biden reassuring a little girl has won praise online.

“Don’t be scared, honey. Don’t be scared. You’re going to be fine, and we’re going to make sure mommy’s fine, too,” Biden said during the CNN town hall on Tuesday.

In a video, which has now gone viral on social media, Milwaukee-based graphic designer Jessica Salas stood next to her 8-year-old daughter and shared how her two children often ask her about their well being and whether they will all die after contracting the coronavirus.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“Kids don’t get Covid very often. It’s unusual for that to happen. They don’t — the evidence so far is children aren’t the people most likely to get Covid,” Biden said in the clip while addressing the little girl.

Watch the video here:

He further told Salas, who asked when vaccines would be available for children, that tests have not been done on children. “We haven’t even done tests yet on children as to whether or not certain vaccines would work or not work or what is needed.”

Viral Right Now
Click here for more

Since being shared online, the clip has prompted several reactions among netizens with many lauding the US president for his response.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 17: Latest News

Advertisement