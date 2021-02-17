‘Don’t be scared, honey’: US President Joe Biden reassures little girl afraid of getting Covid-19

Since being shared online, the clip has prompted several reactions among netizens with many lauding the US president for his response.

While the ongoing pandemic has triggered uncertainty in the lives of people around the world, a video of President Joe Biden reassuring a little girl has won praise online.

“Don’t be scared, honey. Don’t be scared. You’re going to be fine, and we’re going to make sure mommy’s fine, too,” Biden said during the CNN town hall on Tuesday.

In a video, which has now gone viral on social media, Milwaukee-based graphic designer Jessica Salas stood next to her 8-year-old daughter and shared how her two children often ask her about their well being and whether they will all die after contracting the coronavirus.

“Kids don’t get Covid very often. It’s unusual for that to happen. They don’t — the evidence so far is children aren’t the people most likely to get Covid,” Biden said in the clip while addressing the little girl.

Watch the video here:

President Biden reassures a second-grader about Covid-19 during the CNN town hall: “Don’t be scared, you’re going to be fine, and we’re going to make sure mommy’s fine, too.” #BidenTownHall https://t.co/yknFSFAPBP pic.twitter.com/erD8mg9IBl — CNN (@CNN) February 17, 2021

He further told Salas, who asked when vaccines would be available for children, that tests have not been done on children. “We haven’t even done tests yet on children as to whether or not certain vaccines would work or not work or what is needed.”

Since being shared online, the clip has prompted several reactions among netizens with many lauding the US president for his response.

I almost cried when he was talking to her and reassuring her she was gonna be ok.❤❤❤ — Pmacadoodle (@Pmacadoodle1) February 17, 2021

“Don’t worry honey, you’ll be back in school by college.” — DPika ن (@COtacitus) February 17, 2021

Oh man, can you imagine “that other guy” being able to talk to a child and reassure her with empathy? — Glass Goddess (@Bluetiderollin) February 17, 2021

The “former guy” would have made fun of the kid for being scared… — Michael Fisher (@michaelfisher92) February 17, 2021

But better put your masks on!! — Susana Fernández (@Susfercas) February 17, 2021

Thank you President @POTUS for bringing humanity back. — Hanny G 🇺🇸🙏🙏🦮🐈 (@gadallah_hani) February 17, 2021