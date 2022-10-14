US president Joe Biden gets 50% discount at restaurant for ‘public service’, video goes viral

US President Joe Biden stopped by Tacos 1986, a popular Mexican restaurant in Southern California, Thursday to pick up some chicken quesadillas.

After greeting the cashier, 79-year-old Biden asks for the “Takeout order for Bass”, referring to California politician Karen Bass. Biden then asks for the total bill, to which the cashier offers to give him a 50 per cent discount for “public service”.

After the discount, Biden’s total bill amounted to $16.45, but Biden handed over $ 60 dollars, instead. He insisted that the next person who comes in gets their meal free. Before leaving the store, someone asked Biden what he got to which he replied “chicken quesadilla”.

A video of this wholesome interaction between the cashier and the US President is being widely circulated online.

If you got the next quesadilla, let me know. pic.twitter.com/gLJGs98jME — President Biden (@POTUS) October 14, 2022

I feel like we need to see more of this, our amazing, wonderful president interacting with all kinds of people, love to see the goodness and humility. 🙏🏼 I would’ve been so excited. — SupremeSeaGoat (@JoseLuisCarb) October 14, 2022

So cute!! “50% discount for public service!!!” If I lived there, I’d be doing take out weekly just because of that young man!!! I’m sure the food is fantastic. They probably cook their food with love. — JaguarPower (@power_jaguar) October 14, 2022

joe this is right around the corner from a really good spirit Halloween annnnd a tanning salon annnnd Alfred’s if u wanna hang — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 14, 2022

I am so fond of you Mr. President, Joe. You are the man we need exactly when we need you most. Kindness needs to become an American value. If we all help one another, even a little bit, everyone’s life is better, no? Leading by example is so much appreciated. Thank you. — Cheryl (@chuerta1) October 14, 2022

I am so happy you are our President, thank you for being human, kind and always real. — All Kinds of Nope (@woozleweasels) October 14, 2022

No one comes between Joe Biden and his food https://t.co/SYOxc0J7tv — Maria Theresa (@MallaPip) October 14, 2022

