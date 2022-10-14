scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 14, 2022

US president Joe Biden gets 50% discount at restaurant for ‘public service’, video goes viral

79-year-old Biden, instead, paid four times the amount for the takeout order even as he was offered a discount by the popular Mexican restaurant.

US President Joe Biden stopped by Tacos 1986, a popular Mexican restaurant in Southern California, Thursday to pick up some chicken quesadillas.

After greeting the cashier, 79-year-old Biden asks for the “Takeout order for Bass”, referring to California politician Karen Bass. Biden then asks for the total bill, to which the cashier offers to give him a 50 per cent discount for “public service”.

After the discount, Biden’s total bill amounted to $16.45, but Biden handed over $ 60 dollars, instead. He insisted that the next person who comes in gets their meal free. Before leaving the store, someone asked Biden what he got to which he replied “chicken quesadilla”.

A video of this wholesome interaction between the cashier and the US President is being widely circulated online.

Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “So cute!! “50% discount for public service!!!”   If I lived there, I’d be doing take out weekly just because of that young man!!! I’m sure the food is fantastic. They probably cook their food with love.”

Another person remarked, “I am so fond of you Mr. President, Joe. You are the man we need exactly when we need you most. Kindness needs to become an American value. If we all help one another, even a little bit, everyone’s life is better, no? Leading by example is so much appreciated. Thank you.”

