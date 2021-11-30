‘I promise it will go away if you just keep at it’: US President Joe Biden encourages little girl with stutter

US President Joe Biden boosted the morale of a little girl who struggles with a stutter and the video of the same has left netizens brimming with hope and positivity.

Biden held the little girl, Avery, with affection and said, “I promise you it will go away if you just keep at it, Okay?” The words of reassurances brought a wide smile on the little girl’s face and she hugged Biden adorably.

Biden also invited her to the White House and said, “I don’t know if you could do this. Maybe you can come down to White House one day.”

The video was posted on Twitter by Rufus Gifford, nominee for Chief of Protocol. He also served as the US Ambassador between 2013 and 2017. Avery is Gifford’s niece. Gifford expressed gratitude to the US President and termed it as a day Avery will never forget.

“My amazing niece and goddaughter Avery has struggled with a stutter much of her life. She was just told by a guy who knows a little something about it that she can be anything she wants to in this world. A day she will never ever forget. Thank you sir,” tweeted Giffron.

Watch the video here:

My amazing niece and goddaughter Avery has struggled with a stutter much of her life. She was just told by a guy who knows a little something about it that she can be anything she wants to in this world. A day she will never ever forget. Thank you sir. ❤️🇺🇸❤️ pic.twitter.com/RDP5Y0FfTa — Rufus Gifford (@rufusgifford) November 28, 2021

The video has garnered over two million views since it was posted on November 29. “As a human, I’m so moved by this. As a speech-language pathologist, I understand that this could change her life in such a positive way,” said Dr Mary SLP, a Twitter user.

As a human, I’m so moved by this. As a speech-language pathologist, I understand that this could change her life in such a positive way 💚 — DrMarySLP (@DrMarySLP) November 28, 2021

“What a great video and they aren’t alone i myself have a severe stutter that I’ve dealt with since I could talk and continue to suffer from to this day but luckily my wife looks passed (past) that,” said another user.

What a great video and they aren’t alone i myself have a severe stutter that I’ve dealt with since I could talk and continue to suffer from to this day but luckily my wife looks passed that 😊 😀 ☺ — Jeremy Austin (@Jeremy83austin) November 28, 2021

This is why I joined Twitter, never would have witnessed this video otherwise. Thank you so very much for sharing❤️ This is what life is all about. Huge hugs is all I can say. — PattyCakes-VOTE BLUE💙 (@PattyCa18904386) November 28, 2021

Ed Sheeran corrected his by learning to sing a fast paced complicated song – in his case rap. Music may help! — Lucinda ~🌄🌿❧ (@wlucinda) November 29, 2021

The US President has been vocal about how he struggled with stuttering since his childhood, how he overcame it and this video has added a new perspective to it.