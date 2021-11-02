scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, November 02, 2021
MUST READ

US President Joe Biden caught ‘dozing off’ at COP26 summit, video goes viral

A video footage shared by The Washington Post journalist Zach Purser Brown created a huge buzz online, where the POTUS looked visibly tired and struggled to keep his eyes open.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
November 2, 2021 3:59:24 pm
joe biden, joe biden asleep video, cop26 summit, biden asleep climate summit, biden doze off cop26, viral video, indian expressJoe Biden shuts his eyes for a few moments before addressing the world at COP26.

As world leaders have gathered in Glasgow, Scotland for the COP26 climate summit, US President Joe Biden is going viral for an “embarrassing” reason: ‘dozing off’.

Surrounded by many diplomats and delegates, the 78-year-old was caught on camera, with his eyes closed for a few seconds at the global warming conference. While it was not clear whether he really dozed off or took a brief moment to rest, it started doing rounds on the internet and left netizens divided online.

A video footage shared by The Washington Post journalist Zach Purser Brown created a huge buzz online, where the POTUS looked visibly tired and struggled to keep his eyes open. As he appeared to “fall asleep” as someone was addressing from the podium, a staff member was seen approaching the leader with some message.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The over 1-minute clip showed Biden applauding the speaker after the aide left, before proceeding to wipe his eyes. As the clip started doing rounds, many debated if he really fell asleep or not while others began to mock him for it.

Watch the video here:

While most defending him argued that due to jet lag and back-to-back meetings, anyone would have a hard time not falling asleep, others thought it was ironic of him dozing off as he had previously dubbed climate change as the “greatest threat”.

The two-week event, from October 31 to November 12, will see leaders from more than 100 countries, thousands of negotiators, researchers and citizens coming together to set new targets for cutting emissions from burning coal, oil and gas that are heating the planet.

The summit comes six years after the Paris Agreement was signed by more than 190 countries to limit rising global temperatures to well below 2 degrees Celsius with a target of reaching 1.5 degrees Celsius.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Nov 02: Latest News

Advertisement