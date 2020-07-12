scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 12, 2020
COVID19

How netizens reacted to Trump wearing face mask in public for the first time

Donald Trump was visiting the wounded service members and health care providers caring for COVID-19 patients at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in suburban Washington when he was spotted wearing a mask.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 12, 2020 2:43:43 pm
Coronavirus, COVID-19, US President Donald Trump, Facemask, Trump wears mask for first time, US Coronavirus updates, Trending news, Indian Express news President Donald Trump wears a mask as he walks down the hallway during his visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda. (Picture credit: AP)

US President Donald Trump was seen wearing a face mask  during a visit to a military hospital on Saturday, making it the first time he complied with the recommended facial covering by health officials to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Trump was visiting the wounded service members and health care providers caring for COVID-19 patients at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in suburban Washington when he was spotted wearing a mask.

As the news broke out, many took to social media to remark that Trump finally realised the gravity of the situation. However, there were others who felt that he was too late in embracing the mask in public.

Take a look at how netizens reacted here:

Trump had previously refused to wear a face mask or endorse wearing even as the virus infected more than 3 million people in the US since March.

However, several other Republicans and Governors of various states have been encouraging and endorsing the use of face mask as cases continue to surge in the country.

Earlier, a video of North Dakota governor Doug Burgum pleading with residents to not politicise a person’s choice to wear a face cover amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic had gone viral on social media. Burgum’s emotional plea came in as reports of discrimination against people wearing masks continued to rise in the US.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jul 12: Latest News

Advertisement