How netizens reacted to Trump wearing face mask in public for the first time

President Donald Trump wears a mask as he walks down the hallway during his visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda. (Picture credit: AP) President Donald Trump wears a mask as he walks down the hallway during his visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda. (Picture credit: AP)

US President Donald Trump was seen wearing a face mask during a visit to a military hospital on Saturday, making it the first time he complied with the recommended facial covering by health officials to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Trump was visiting the wounded service members and health care providers caring for COVID-19 patients at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in suburban Washington when he was spotted wearing a mask.

As the news broke out, many took to social media to remark that Trump finally realised the gravity of the situation. However, there were others who felt that he was too late in embracing the mask in public.

Take a look at how netizens reacted here:

Better late than never. — Zigmeister (@_Zigmeister_) July 12, 2020

How much orange paint did the mask wipe off? — Tom Wolf (@twolf10) July 11, 2020

Pretty crazy that the president wearing a mask is big news. — seatbythebeach® 🌊 (@seatbythebeach) July 11, 2020

130k say it is a little late. — Yeri (@Notonesecond) July 11, 2020

The fool does in the end what the the wise does from the beginning — Akinmade (@Kinzuah) July 11, 2020

He should a paper bag over his head … Shame for not protecting the military — Cidalia Borges (@borges_cidalia) July 11, 2020

Was THAT So HARD?? @realDonaldTrump WEAR a MASK 😷 • SAVE a LIFE — The Resistor Sister ♥️🇺🇸🦅🙏🏻 (@the_resistor) July 11, 2020

Him following medical protocol in a hospital during an epidemic shouldn’t be news — surecantpickem (@surecantpickem) July 11, 2020

140,000 deaths too late — 🌿🌼Melissa Jane🌼🌿 (@Melissa_Jane57) July 11, 2020

The bar is so low. — Millard Fillmore (@Millard_Filmoor) July 11, 2020

It’s a sad state of affairs when this is actually major news. — Jess Balzer (@jessicajbalzer) July 11, 2020

He looks a lot better with his mouth covered — Marina Mintz (@good_going) July 11, 2020

Trump had previously refused to wear a face mask or endorse wearing even as the virus infected more than 3 million people in the US since March.

However, several other Republicans and Governors of various states have been encouraging and endorsing the use of face mask as cases continue to surge in the country.

Earlier, a video of North Dakota governor Doug Burgum pleading with residents to not politicise a person’s choice to wear a face cover amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic had gone viral on social media. Burgum’s emotional plea came in as reports of discrimination against people wearing masks continued to rise in the US.

