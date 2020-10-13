scorecardresearch
Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Watch: Trump breaks into dance as he hits campaign trail post Covid-19

Trump flew to Florida- first of the four states he is planning to visit in the next four days after his medical team announced that has tested negative, on consecutive days and was no longer contagious.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | October 13, 2020 7:41:08 pm
US President Donald Trump, Florida, YMCA dance, Trump dance Florida rally, Viral video, Trending news, Indian Express news.With the song blaring over loudspeakers, the President did what has become his trademark dance, pumping his fists as the crowd cheered.

US President Donald Trump on Monday resumed his campaign trail with a massive rally in Florida, just two weeks after he tested positive for COVID-19. “I went through it and now they say I’m immune,” Trump said while addressing a cheering crowd in Sanford, near Orlando.

However, the highlight of the campaign rally was when he broke into dance to The Village People’s “YMCA,”. With the song blaring over loudspeakers, the President did what has become his trademark dance, pumping his fists as the crowd cheered.

Take a look here:

Take a look at how people reacted to Trump’s dance:

Hundreds of people were in attendance however, no social distancing norms were adhered to. Very few people were spotted wearing masks.

Trump has so far faced mounting criticism over his handling of the COVID-19 crisis, which has killed over 200,000 people in the United States and infected nearly eight million.

Trump will face Democratic candidate Joe Biden on November 3 for the 2020 US presidential elections.

