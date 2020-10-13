Watch: Trump breaks into dance as he hits campaign trail post Covid-19

With the song blaring over loudspeakers, the President did what has become his trademark dance, pumping his fists as the crowd cheered.

US President Donald Trump on Monday resumed his campaign trail with a massive rally in Florida, just two weeks after he tested positive for COVID-19. “I went through it and now they say I’m immune,” Trump said while addressing a cheering crowd in Sanford, near Orlando.

However, the highlight of the campaign rally was when he broke into dance to The Village People’s “YMCA,”. With the song blaring over loudspeakers, the President did what has become his trademark dance, pumping his fists as the crowd cheered.

wow a president can dance, nice, now how about them 200,000 deaths huh? — Daddy Long Legs (@LegendLizard) October 13, 2020

It’s the steroids. — old-and in your way EMT🚑 RIP #RBG (@oldandcray) October 13, 2020

Bad dancing but I love the effort!!! ♥️♥️😂 — Diane DeVito (@dianedev29) October 13, 2020

He will have plenty of time to dance soon 🙃 — Comfortably Numb (@YGalanter) October 13, 2020

I have a feeling he liked the steroids and got his hand on a boatload. — Button (@Button29074808) October 13, 2020

Just saw Donald Trump dancing to YMCA and I wish I didn’t pic.twitter.com/ZHjAccMzGc — 🎃🐯 Tiger Tiger Burning Bright 🔥🎃 (@Markymis) October 13, 2020

Donald Trump dancing 😂 🤣 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png How can I unsee this?? 🙈pic.twitter.com/QQmI2r6Llh — ✊🏾 ALL BLACK LIVES MATTER ✊🏾 (@flywithkamala) October 13, 2020

I keep seeing that clip of Donald Trump dancing and I have to say he looks great. pic.twitter.com/CDr682Nqrn — Ross Lawson (@Ross_Lawson) October 13, 2020

.@realDonaldTrump dancing to YMCA last night. Prelude to MAGA dancing to another improbable Trump election victory?pic.twitter.com/i4okFrV08X — David Brody (@DavidBrodyCBN) October 13, 2020

Trump literally shook his booty at the media tonight after they said he couldn’t last a full rally pic.twitter.com/e5PrQyqgVP — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) October 13, 2020

Trump flew to Florida- first of the four states he is planning to visit in the next four days after his medical team announced that has tested negative, on consecutive days and was no longer contagious.

Hundreds of people were in attendance however, no social distancing norms were adhered to. Very few people were spotted wearing masks.

Trump has so far faced mounting criticism over his handling of the COVID-19 crisis, which has killed over 200,000 people in the United States and infected nearly eight million.

Trump will face Democratic candidate Joe Biden on November 3 for the 2020 US presidential elections.

