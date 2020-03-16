Follow Us:
Monday, March 16, 2020
COVID-19

How netizens reacted after Trump told Americans to ‘take it easy’ about the coronavirus

US President Donald Trump attempted to quell the panic which has set in amid the coronavirus outbreak, but netizens weren't happy about him telling them to take it easy.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 16, 2020 2:32:18 pm
US President Donald Trump, Coronavirus, coronavirus pandemic, Coronavirus in US, Trump on coronavirus, Trump on panic buying, US coronavirus death toll, Trending news, Indian Express news US President Donald Trump on Sunday urged people to stop hoarding groceries and other supplies in view of coronavirus outbreak.

US President Donald Trump attempted to quell the panic which has set in amid the coronavirus outbreak and addressed a press briefing Sunday at the White House in which he urged people to stop hoarding groceries and other supplies, in view of the outbreak. But it wasn’t so much the message, but how he said it that caused people to take to social media to criticise him.

“You don’t have to buy so much,” Trump said at a news conference, “Take it easy. Just relax,” urging people to only buy the groceries and essentials they need for the week ahead.

Watch the video here: 

The death toll in the United States is more than 50, while infections neared 3,000 across 49 states and the District of Columbia. The president has been facing criticism from political opponents over his handling of the outbreak.

Netizens were not impressed with the president’s statement and many accused him of not taking the outbreak seriously. Here are some of the reactions:

Trump in recent days has imposed sweeping travel restrictions for much of Europe. On Saturday, he added the United Kingdom and Ireland to a list of countries that would face travel restrictions over the next 30 days.

Globally, more than 5,800 have been killed with the total number of cases exceeding 1,68,000. (Click here for LIVE UPDATES)

