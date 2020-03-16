How netizens reacted after Trump told Americans to ‘take it easy’ about the coronavirus

US President Donald Trump on Sunday urged people to stop hoarding groceries and other supplies in view of coronavirus outbreak. US President Donald Trump on Sunday urged people to stop hoarding groceries and other supplies in view of coronavirus outbreak.

US President Donald Trump attempted to quell the panic which has set in amid the coronavirus outbreak and addressed a press briefing Sunday at the White House in which he urged people to stop hoarding groceries and other supplies, in view of the outbreak. But it wasn’t so much the message, but how he said it that caused people to take to social media to criticise him.

“You don’t have to buy so much,” Trump said at a news conference, “Take it easy. Just relax,” urging people to only buy the groceries and essentials they need for the week ahead.

Watch the video here:

President Trump: “You don’t have to buy so much. Take it easy. Just relax.” pic.twitter.com/pR5ebwORry — The Hill (@thehill) March 16, 2020

The death toll in the United States is more than 50, while infections neared 3,000 across 49 states and the District of Columbia. The president has been facing criticism from political opponents over his handling of the outbreak.

Netizens were not impressed with the president’s statement and many accused him of not taking the outbreak seriously. Here are some of the reactions:

I’ll relax when you’re sitting in a cell at Rikers. — Jazz Man (@rboc15) March 16, 2020

It’s sad in a way, that he lacks both credibility and empathy at this point in his presidency. — M Pohl (@Maelvampyre) March 16, 2020

Sounds like a used car sales man who is trying to sell a lemon — Mayté (@maytev) March 16, 2020

100%. Just relax. The supply chain is not broken. — James Rainmaker (@JamesLaw444) March 16, 2020

Says a man who has everything and has never missed a meal… ever!! — Micahadair (@MicahadairMicah) March 16, 2020

I heard he had a smart uncle — jb hill (@pantowngal) March 16, 2020

How can we relax when he’s behind the podium?? — Amy Capetta (@amycapetta) March 16, 2020

Relax? Wait till he sees the dow futures.

I found this helpful pic.twitter.com/W8QubBQCgW — Kevin M. King (@KevinMKing4) March 16, 2020

I was out of the country (off the grid) last week … I get home and am like WTF is going on?? Toilet paper?? Did someone crack a joke that went viral (pardon the pun)? MSM claim? — One man wolf pack (@adam00100508) March 16, 2020

“You don’t have to buy so much?” Seen this guy’s gaudy-ass penthouse living room in NYC? He’s not exactly a believable messenger of conspicuous consumption. — Andrew McGill (@AndrewM16469642) March 16, 2020

Yes. Relax. Hop on your tax payer subsidized private jet and let your limo driver take you to your well stocked penthouse. No worries. Everything awaits. Relax! — SteveGDad2-4 (@slbarger2) March 16, 2020

Trump in recent days has imposed sweeping travel restrictions for much of Europe. On Saturday, he added the United Kingdom and Ireland to a list of countries that would face travel restrictions over the next 30 days.

Globally, more than 5,800 have been killed with the total number of cases exceeding 1,68,000. (Click here for LIVE UPDATES)

