Friday, July 24, 2020
‘Person, woman, man, camera, TV ‘: The reactions to Donald Trump saying he aced a test

The president was mocked for constantly bringing up a string of five words - “Person, woman, man, camera, TV”-  that he memorised, which he claimed amazed his doctors.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 24, 2020 4:26:41 pm
In an interview, US President Donald Trump explained how he aced a cognitive test he “aced” and claimed doctors were “very surprised” at his apparently fantastic results. But his explanation of how he aced the test has inspired plenty of memes and parodies.

The president was mocked for constantly bringing up a string of five words – “Person, woman, man, camera, TV”-  that he memorised, which he claimed amazed his doctors.

“They say, ‘That’s amazing. How did you do that?’ I do it because I have, like, a good memory,” he said in the interview to Fox News. “Because I’m cognitively there.”

Watch it here:

While many came up with memes and jokes, others came up with parodies of the interview.

Comedian Sarah Cooper also released a video in which she lip-syncs to that particular segment of Trump’s interview. Cooper  lip-syncs to some of Trump’s most popular and criticised interviews and statements.

There was a ‘musical’ version of the interview which garnered over a million views, while Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” team also made a mock movie trailer based on the statement.

According to the New York Times, several T-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies and other clothing with “Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV.” printed on them were also offered for sale online.

