‘Person, woman, man, camera, TV ‘: The reactions to Donald Trump saying he aced a test

In an interview, US President Donald Trump explained how he aced a cognitive test he “aced” and claimed doctors were “very surprised” at his apparently fantastic results. But his explanation of how he aced the test has inspired plenty of memes and parodies.

The president was mocked for constantly bringing up a string of five words – “Person, woman, man, camera, TV”- that he memorised, which he claimed amazed his doctors.

“They say, ‘That’s amazing. How did you do that?’ I do it because I have, like, a good memory,” he said in the interview to Fox News. “Because I’m cognitively there.”

Watch it here:

The President is back to bragging about the cognitive exam. He claims he took it to quiet the media. He also talks about how well he did on the memory question but forgets the name of the test he took. pic.twitter.com/gQiyFBPK7a — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) July 23, 2020

While many came up with memes and jokes, others came up with parodies of the interview.

Trump cheated on his cognitive test. pic.twitter.com/r3m0dV1qnJ — RicanfromPa (@RicanfromPa) July 24, 2020

Hey Donald, it’s been 1 hour since I saw your #personwomanmancameratv interview, and I still remember: Person, woman, man, camera, tv! This has to be a record! — Mrs. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) July 23, 2020

You all realize he just named the first five things he saw, right?#PersonWomanManCameraTV — Michael O’Dea (@mzeroday) July 23, 2020

Comedian Sarah Cooper also released a video in which she lip-syncs to that particular segment of Trump’s interview. Cooper lip-syncs to some of Trump’s most popular and criticised interviews and statements.

There was a ‘musical’ version of the interview which garnered over a million views, while Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” team also made a mock movie trailer based on the statement.

On #LSSC tonight: A movie that examines one of the great minds in history is coming soon. pic.twitter.com/DnMCiPBYsT — A Late Show (@colbertlateshow) July 24, 2020

According to the New York Times, several T-shirts, sweatshirts, hoodies and other clothing with “Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV.” printed on them were also offered for sale online.

