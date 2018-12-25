‘I am all alone’, tweets US president Donald Trump on Christmas; Netizens can’t stop trolling him

Toggle Menu
Donald Trump, who is holed up inside the White House due to the partial government shutdown, tweeted, "I am all alone (poor me) in the White House waiting for the Democrats to come back and make a deal on desperately needed Border Security."

The shutdown occurred after the 72-year-old president demanded over bn to fund the construction of the wall on the border with Mexico.

While most people in the United States are enjoying the holiday season, it seems the US President doesn’t count himself among them. On Christmas Eve, an angry Donald Trump went on a Twitter rant stating that he is “all alone” in the White House.

The shutdown of some of the government services was due to the 72-year-old president demanding over $5bn to fund the construction of the wall on the border with Mexico. As this was refused by the Democrats, Trump initiated the shutdown.

Trump’s tweet was not taken well by many as they felt that the US president was just throwing a tantrum.

