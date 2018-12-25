‘I am all alone’, tweets US president Donald Trump on Christmas; Netizens can’t stop trolling him

While most people in the United States are enjoying the holiday season, it seems the US President doesn’t count himself among them. On Christmas Eve, an angry Donald Trump went on a Twitter rant stating that he is “all alone” in the White House.

Advertising

Trump, who is holed up inside the White House due to the partial government shutdown, tweeted, “I am all alone (poor me) in the White House waiting for the Democrats to come back and make a deal on desperately needed Border Security. At some point the Democrats not wanting to make a deal will cost our Country more money than the Border Wall we are all talking about. Crazy!

The shutdown of some of the government services was due to the 72-year-old president demanding over $5bn to fund the construction of the wall on the border with Mexico. As this was refused by the Democrats, Trump initiated the shutdown.

I am all alone (poor me) in the White House waiting for the Democrats to come back and make a deal on desperately needed Border Security. At some point the Democrats not wanting to make a deal will cost our Country more money than the Border Wall we are all talking about. Crazy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2018

Trump’s tweet was not taken well by many as they felt that the US president was just throwing a tantrum.

You created this mess. Now own it! — Brian Le Mec 🌊 (@Dalmatio) December 25, 2018

Me too. I thought this was a parody account. pic.twitter.com/0AiodcuE3O — Not While I Live (@NotWhileILive) December 25, 2018

Don’t sweat it. You’ll be visited by three ghosts at midnight. — Jeptha (@Japepy) December 25, 2018

True leaders take responsibility for their actions and failures. If you did this and corrected action, you might see a huge change in approval. — Randy Cutrell (@randy_cutrell) December 25, 2018

“I am all alone (poor me)” Mood!👇pic.twitter.com/E6RkMmuAIC — Ryan Hill (@RyanHillMI) December 25, 2018