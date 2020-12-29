How netizens reacted to Donald Trump tweeting fresh campaign-style video

The video received mixed responded on Twitter, while may questioned Trump’s commitment to some of the qualities mentioned in the video, others supported it.

US President Donald Trump faced mockery on Twitter after he shared a video that resembled a campaign video weeks after he lost the election.

The video, which opens to visuals from the White House repeats his claims of being pro-jobs and pro-armed forces, against the backdrop of the tagline “Trump stands for America”.

The video also featured a Nobel Peace Prize logo superimposed over photographs of him with the prime minister of Israel and the foreign ministers of Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

The move is presumed to be a reference to the president’s 2021 Nobel Peace Prize nomination by a Norwegian lawmaker. Trump was nominated back in September for helping normalise relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. He did not win.

The video received mixed responses on Twitter:

Mhmm… are your bags packed? pic.twitter.com/qsSn4SC72V — Shane 2️⃣3️⃣Days to 🚫🍊🤡 (@egheitasean) December 28, 2020

Start packing! Better yet, have someone pack for you so you can stay in maralago and not return to dc pic.twitter.com/ZVbDyGDYEy — Mommabearma (@Mommabearma1) December 28, 2020

The campaign is over. The election was 56 days ago. You lost. You’ll leave in 23 days. — Chidi®️ (@ChidiNwatu) December 28, 2020

23 days left of this blatant propaganda and deceit. — Chidi®️ (@ChidiNwatu) December 28, 2020

A video President Trump tweeted today features the Nobel Peace Prize superimposed over photographs of him with the prime minister of Israel, and the foreign ministers of Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates. A REMINDER: The president has not been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. pic.twitter.com/nJHZbgy5I9 — David Gura (@davidgura) December 28, 2020

Your taxpayer dollars at work. Propaganda videos for the lame-duck president. https://t.co/eBknMlu6H5 — Jackie Calmes (@jackiekcalmes) December 28, 2020

Trump’s team is trolling him. https://t.co/glkcAa0l3w — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) December 28, 2020

Looks like a campaign ad. Too bad the election was over in early November. https://t.co/WLoggdDTYv — Javier de Diego (@JaviCNN) December 28, 2020

It is not normal for the president to share campaign videos nearly two months after he decisively lost https://t.co/rhB9fXjZwL — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 28, 2020

Since being shared on Twitter, the video has been viewed over 5 million times, with more than 5 lakh re-retweets. There were also theories that the video was a hint about his gearing to contest the next presidential election in 2024.