Tuesday, December 29, 2020
2020: A Rewind

How netizens reacted to Donald Trump tweeting fresh campaign-style video

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | December 29, 2020 6:17:08 pm
US President Donald Trump, Donald Trump campaign video, Nobel Prize logo superimposed, Donald Trump Nobel Prize, Donald Trump campaign video after election, trump for president, Biden for president, 2024 us election campaign, US news, Donald Trump Twitter Viral video, Indian Express news.The video received mixed responded on Twitter, while may questioned Trump’s commitment to some of the qualities mentioned in the video, others supported it.

US President Donald Trump faced mockery on Twitter after he shared a video that resembled a campaign video weeks after he lost the election.

The video, which opens to visuals from the White House repeats his claims of being pro-jobs and pro-armed forces, against the backdrop of the tagline “Trump stands for America”.

The video also featured a Nobel Peace Prize logo superimposed over photographs of him with the prime minister of Israel and the foreign ministers of Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.

The move is presumed to be a reference to the president’s 2021 Nobel Peace Prize nomination by a Norwegian lawmaker. Trump was nominated back in September for helping normalise relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. He did not win.

The video received mixed responses on Twitter:

Since being shared on Twitter, the video has been viewed over 5 million times, with more than 5 lakh re-retweets. There were also theories that the video was a hint about his gearing to contest the next presidential election in 2024.

