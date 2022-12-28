scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

US President Biden reveals why he had to propose to his wife Jill five times

The first couple appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show on December 19.

Us President Joe Biden reveals he proposed to his wife five times, Jill Biden, first lady, first couple, USA, Drey Barrymore show, Drew Barrymore, Christmas, viral, trending, Indian ExpressUS President Joe Biden said his sons, Beau and Hunter, pushed him to pursue Dr Biden.

US President Joe Biden in an interview recalled how he had to propose to his wife, Dr Jill Biden, five times before she finally said yes. On The Drew Barrymore Show, Biden was asked by the actor, “Is it true that you proposed five times, and what was it that finally won her over?”

Biden said when he went out with her for the first time, he knew that “this was the woman”. “Do you believe in love at first sight?” Barrymore asked him, and he said, “I do. Only twice in my life have I ever fallen in love and both times I knew immediately.”

'Real creepy': Joe Biden draws backlash for unsolicited dating advice to teenager

The US president said his sons, Beau and Hunter, pushed him to pursue Dr Biden. Jill Biden said in the interview, “Well you know, I had to make absolutely sure that this marriage was going to work. Because they had lost their mother and they had lost their sister and I knew that we had, it had, to work because I had lost so much.”

Biden’s first wife, Neilia Hunter Biden, and their one-year-old daughter Naomi were killed in a car crash in 1972. The US president married Joe Biden in 1977 and have a daughter, Ashley Biden, who was born in 1981.

In the December 19 interview, the couple also shared their Christmas gift ideas for each other. Jill Biden said her husband gifts a poem every year. “He has a book that he bought for me and every year he writes a poem,” she said.

CNN shared a short clip of the interview on Twitter on Tuesday. “Drew Barrymore asks President Biden why he proposed five times,” says the video’s caption.

Watch the clip below:

“For the same reasons he became president at 76; man’s not a quitter,” a user commented.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 28-12-2022 at 11:01 IST
