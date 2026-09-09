‘Smells like human waste’: US Open fans furious over stench at stadium

Shortly before the complaints, Aryna Sabalenka paused her US Open match after smelling marijuana from the crowd.

The US Open has become the centre of an unusual online complaint, with several spectators claiming that a strong smell resembling human waste has been lingering around a section of Arthur Ashe Stadium.

A video posted by social media user @BaylorCarrots has gone viral on TikTok, crossing 10 million views. The footage shows spectators covering their noses and appearing visibly uncomfortable as they try to watch the matches, according to the New York Post.

“When it smells like human waste and the US Open has known about it for days, yet continues to allow people to sit in Section 310,” the user alleged in the caption.