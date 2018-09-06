US Open 2018: People slam tournament for ‘double standards’ as Novak Djokovic sits shirtless on the tennis court

Many pointed out the ‘double standards’ as French tennis player Alize Cornet was slapped with a code violation for changing her shirt on the court. (Source: AP) Many pointed out the ‘double standards’ as French tennis player Alize Cornet was slapped with a code violation for changing her shirt on the court. (Source: AP)

While Novak Djokovic registered an easy win against Australia’s John Millman in the US Open encounter, the Serbian, however, had a tough time battling the extremely hot climate. The weather was extreme that the organisers had to once even stop the game midway as both players were struggling against the heat.

Sweating profusely due to the hot and humid weather, Millman left the court to change his clothes and was heard saying, “I am sorry, man, I am going to have to change” to Djokovic. At this very moment, Djokovic welcomed the moment and sat down. However, soon after he took off his shirt leaving many people watching the match stunned. Business Insider journalist Kirsten Acuna tweeted the incident along with the comment made by Djokovic after the match.

It is so hot inside Arthur Ashe that Millman just left the court to change his shorts b/c he supposedly can’t get the ball out of his shorts. Meanwhile Djokovic is just chilling w/ his shirt off #USOpen pic.twitter.com/RYeKFGZ3FL — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) September 6, 2018

While clearly, the 31-year-old tennis player did not mind the break, instead he sat down, took off his shirt and relaxed while waiting for his opponent to return. The exchange between the two players left people quite amused, who did not take long to express their views on social media. However, many pointed out the ‘double standards’ of the organisers as French tennis player Alize Cornet was slapped with a code violation for changing her shirt on the court while no action was taken against Djokovic.

Tell me again why @serenawilliams can’t wear a body suit when you got a guy shirtless?? — Digby Smith (@DigbyBatman) September 6, 2018

So Novak Djokovic can chill on court shirtless like he’s at home but a woman wearing a sports bra can’t even turn her top around w/o being penalized? Fix the double standards #USOpen2018 — 🌈Sansa Snark☘️🏳️‍🌈 (@TheMsIntrovert) September 6, 2018

Djokovic enjoying the heat tonight at the #USOpen pic.twitter.com/u5FwmV80yn — Logan Rhoades (@LoganRhoades) September 6, 2018

When you’re sweating to death but also just fine. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/bLs6MitvqF — Michelle R. Martinelli (@MMartinelli4) September 6, 2018

Gotta say the best part of the heat is seeing the Ace shirtless and having a laugh out there 😂 #USopen #Djokovic 😅 — Foram Parikh (@Foram_Parikh) September 6, 2018

This has been a wild #USOpen. The heat is causing some serious issues for the players and some crazy timeouts in play. — Anthony (@AntTheSportsGuy) September 6, 2018

This is the most bizarre sequence I’ve ever seen 🤔 #USOpen #USOPENxESPN — Spencer Hamilton (@ddontknow) September 6, 2018

This 6.5 minute wardrobe malfunction at the #USOpen has me pic.twitter.com/1R2Jbgh97S — Anna Stumpf (@astumpf) September 6, 2018

So @usopen this is ok, but a girl in a tank top raises eyebrows? @DjokerNole is attractive and all, but #doublestandard #notok pic.twitter.com/DUogzCCUtR — Jill Ciminillo (@jillciminillo) September 6, 2018

So Novak Djokovic can lean back in his chair, grinning and shirtless, during a spontaneous costume-change break, but Alize Cornet cannot flip her top around swiftly whilst wearing a sports bra without suffering a code violation. Got it. #usopen — Jonathan Scott (@jonscott9) September 6, 2018

Assuming the female players will enjoy the same right to lounge shirtless for an entire break? — HilaryStabb (@MoonArrowMars) September 6, 2018

