Thursday, September 06, 2018
Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category
US Open 2018: People slam tournament for ‘double standards’ as Novak Djokovic sits shirtless on the tennis court

Many pointed out the 'double standards' of the organisers as French tennis player Alize Cornet was slapped with a code violation for changing her shirt on the court while no action was taken against Djokovic.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 6, 2018 8:24:05 pm
Novak Djokovic, John Millman, US open 2018, Novak Djokovic matches, Novak Djokovic games, US open moments Many pointed out the ‘double standards’ as French tennis player Alize Cornet was slapped with a code violation for changing her shirt on the court. (Source: AP)
While Novak Djokovic registered an easy win against Australia’s John Millman in the US Open encounter, the Serbian, however, had a tough time battling the extremely hot climate. The weather was extreme that the organisers had to once even stop the game midway as both players were struggling against the heat.

Sweating profusely due to the hot and humid weather, Millman left the court to change his clothes and was heard saying, “I am sorry, man, I am going to have to change” to Djokovic. At this very moment, Djokovic welcomed the moment and sat down. However, soon after he took off his shirt leaving many people watching the match stunned. Business Insider journalist Kirsten Acuna tweeted the incident along with the comment made by Djokovic after the match.

While clearly, the 31-year-old tennis player did not mind the break, instead he sat down, took off his shirt and relaxed while waiting for his opponent to return. The exchange between the two players left people quite amused, who did not take long to express their views on social media. However, many pointed out the ‘double standards’ of the organisers as French tennis player Alize Cornet was slapped with a code violation for changing her shirt on the court while no action was taken against Djokovic.

