US Open 2018: Fans come out in support of Serena Williams; slam referee for being ‘sexist’

Many Tennis fans took to social media in support of the two women players and accused the referee of discrimination. (Source: AP) Many Tennis fans took to social media in support of the two women players and accused the referee of discrimination. (Source: AP)

The US Open 2018 women’s final match came to an end with Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka registering a historic win. However, her victory was unfortunately overshadowed by a spat between her opponent Serena Williams and chair umpire Carlos Ramos. Even though many tennis fans praised Osaka for her performance, the conversation has shifted to the spat. Many fans took to social media in support of the two women players and slammed the chair umpire for being sexist.

ALSO READ | People slam tournament for ‘double standards’ as Novak Djokovic sits shirtless on the tennis court

It all began with the Portuguese chair umpire handing Williams a coaching violation after her coach Patrick Mouratoglou appeared to use hand gestures to tell Serena to move towards the net. Williams, however, argued that she had her back turned towards her coach and he was asking her to step up her game. Williams added that she does not take coaching on the court and would rather lose than cheat.

In the fifth game of the second set, Williams was docked a point after she smashed her racket in frustration. As the game unfolded, so did the drama. Still upset with Ramos, Williams demanded an apology from him at the change of ends when the score was 4-3 in the second set. “How dare you question my character. I’ve never cheated in my life. You will never be on a court with me as long as you live. You are the liar. You owe me an apology. Say it. Say you’re sorry,” she said. Ramos then docked a game for the verbal abuse and the scoreline became 5-3 in favour of Osaka.

Serena Williams didn’t have a meltdown. She defended her honor on one of the grandest stages in a sport she’s dominated for her entire adult life that continually disrespects her. Don’t reduce her justified frustration to sexist behavioral stereotypes. — Travon Free (@Travon) September 8, 2018

Serena Williams after getting penalized because she called judge a “thief” “There;s a a lot of men who have said things and because they are men nothing happens to them”….pic.twitter.com/Vr9WTspqFw — gifdsports (@gifdsports) September 8, 2018

Putting the controversy aside, after 2 decades of watching & cheering for @serenawilliams I’ve never been more impressed with her than I am after what we just witnessed. She comforted @Naomi_Osaka_ & then asked the crowd to stop booing during Naomi’s moment. Unforgettable. — Sage Steele (@sagesteele) September 8, 2018

I have literally never seen a trophy ceremony like this. The fans are upset. The loser is upset. The winner is even upset. And everyone’s got tears in their eyes. #usopen But Serena and Naomi both showed so much class today 🙌🏽… I’m loving that aspect … — Prim Siripipat (@prim_siripipat) September 8, 2018

Men like John McEnroe are celebrated for their spirit on the court. Women like Serena are told they need to quiet down and play nice. What a goddamn ridiculous double standard.#USOpen — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) September 8, 2018

The world just got a full taste of black womanhood. Can’t win squarely. Can’t lose squarely. Can’t be on top at the same time. Can’t be emotional in public. Naomi and Serena are both queens and we understand.#USOpen https://t.co/KticScowF1 — Brittany Packnett (@MsPackyetti) September 8, 2018

Williams coach Mouratoglou later admitted that he had been trying to coach the player from the stands but stated that Osaka’s coach Sascha Bajin was also doing the same. “I am honest. I was coaching,” said Mouratoglou. “I don’t think she looked one time. Sascha was coaching every point too. Everybody does it.”

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd