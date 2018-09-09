Follow Us:
Sunday, September 09, 2018
US Open 2018: Fans come out in support of Serena Williams; slam referee for being ‘sexist’

It all began with the Portuguese chair umpire handing Williams a coaching violation after her coach Patrick Mouratoglou appeared to use hand gestures to tell Serena to move towards the net.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 9, 2018 12:40:56 pm
us open 2018 controversy, us open serena williams, serena williams controversy, serena williams chair umpire controversy, serena controversy us open, Naomi Osaka, who is Naomi Osaka Many Tennis fans took to social media in support of the two women players and accused the referee of discrimination. (Source: AP)
The US Open 2018 women’s final match came to an end with Japanese tennis player Naomi Osaka registering a historic win. However, her victory was unfortunately overshadowed by a spat between her opponent Serena Williams and chair umpire Carlos Ramos. Even though many tennis fans praised Osaka for her performance, the conversation has shifted to the spat. Many fans took to social media in support of the two women players and slammed the chair umpire for being sexist.

It all began with the Portuguese chair umpire handing Williams a coaching violation after her coach Patrick Mouratoglou appeared to use hand gestures to tell Serena to move towards the net.  Williams, however, argued that she had her back turned towards her coach and he was asking her to step up her game. Williams added that she does not take coaching on the court and would rather lose than cheat.

In the fifth game of the second set, Williams was docked a point after she smashed her racket in frustration. As the game unfolded, so did the drama. Still upset with Ramos, Williams demanded an apology from him at the change of ends when the score was  4-3 in the second set. “How dare you question my character. I’ve never cheated in my life. You will never be on a court with me as long as you live. You are the liar. You owe me an apology. Say it. Say you’re sorry,” she said. Ramos then docked a game for the verbal abuse and the scoreline became 5-3 in favour of Osaka.

Williams coach Mouratoglou later admitted that he had been trying to coach the player from the stands but stated that Osaka’s coach Sascha Bajin was also doing the same. “I am honest. I was coaching,” said Mouratoglou. “I don’t think she looked one time. Sascha was coaching every point too. Everybody does it.”

