To light up an otherwise dark year, US nurse creates chandelier using empty Covid vaccine vials

A nurse from Colorado in the United States has left netizens impressed after she created a chandelier using empty Covid vaccine vials.

Laura Weiss, a nurse working with Boulder County Public Health, used empty Covid vaccine vials to show her appreciation for the efforts of healthcare workers and volunteers who helped in vaccinating the residents of Boulder County.

Thanking Weiss for sharing her artwork with the community, the Boulder County Public Health wrote on its official Facebook page, “One of our talented Public Health Nurses, Laura Weiss, created this gorgeous piece of art using empty COVID vaccine vials.”

The post had a comment from Weiss in which she referred to her creation as the ‘Light of Appreciation’ and said, “As a Boulder County Public Health nurse, I was witness to the inexhaustible efforts of healthcare workers and volunteers who assisted in vaccinating Boulder County residents. I was inspired to repurpose hundreds of Moderna vaccine vials and create this ‘Light of Appreciation.’”

“It is meant to honour and show appreciation for all those who have helped keep people alive, either by getting the vaccine to protect themselves and others, caring for those suffering from COVID or by assisting in the vaccination effort. We are all connected in this effort. After so much loss, uncertainty, and anxiety, may the light bring hope for a brighter future.”

Talking to CNN, Weiss said she was a retired nurse and had been asked by Boulder County Public Health to assist in vaccination. “I had noticed all these hundreds and hundreds of empty vaccine vials that were otherwise going to be wasted, and I thought they were just really beautiful and wanted to do something significant and meaningful with them.”

Weiss added that she wanted to do something with light since she felt that it had been a dark and challenging year for many. Netizens appreciated her creativity and were left mesmerised by its beauty.