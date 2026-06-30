A 2-storey home for Rs 12.2 lakh: Why this New York couple dumped US for Italy

An American couple has grabbed attention after they quit the fast-paced life in New York City for a quiet town in Italy. Cassandra Tresl and her husband, Alex Ninman, both US-born citizens, moved to Europe in 2019 in search of a slower lifestyle. After spending some time in the Czech Republic, they eventually settled in a small town in Italy’s Abruzzo region, about three hours from Rome.

What drew attention was the couple buying a house in Italy for just Rs 12.2 lakh and now living a life of financial freedom and a healthier work-life balance. Speaking to CNBC Make It, Cassandra said she has no plans to return to the United States anytime soon.

“Today, we live in a small town in Italy’s Abruzzo region, about three hours outside Rome. We found a different way of life, and I can’t imagine moving back to the US in the coming years,” she said.

She shared that one of the biggest reasons behind the move was a shift in how the couple viewed success.

“Like many Americans, my husband and I grew up surrounded by the idea that success meant constantly upgrading larger homes, newer cars, bigger achievements, and busier schedules,” she said, adding that they eventually began questioning whether those goals were actually making them happier.

Lower living costs changed their lifestyle

The couple also wanted to live in a place with a stronger sense of community, something they felt Italy could offer. One of the biggest advantages of relocating was the affordability of housing. Cassandra and Alex purchased a two-storey home in Abruzzo for just 11,500 euros (around $13,100 or approximately Rs 12.2 lakh). They later invested another 15,000 euros (around $17,100) in renovations.

Sharing details of the property, Cassandra said the house measures just under 1,076 square feet and includes two bedrooms, a third bedroom in the basement, and an attic.

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“Living in a small town made it possible for us to buy a home in cash without taking on the kind of financial burden that often comes with homeownership in the US,” she said.

Beyond housing, the couple found everyday living significantly cheaper compared to New York City. “Food, childcare, and other expenses are more affordable here. The lower cost of living gave us breathing room and allowed us to focus less on earning more and more,” Cassandra explained.

On the professional front, Cassandra initially continued working remotely in the tech industry after relocating. However, once the couple settled into their new life, she chose to leave her higher-paying job. She now works in marketing for an Italian travel company while also creating content.

Although she earns less than before, Cassandra said the lifestyle benefits have made the decision worthwhile.