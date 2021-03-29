Watch: US Navy members sing Rahman’s ‘Yeh jo des hai tera’, the composer reacts

March 29, 2021 3:59:14 pm
Members of the US Navy sang a Bollywood song at a dinner event of the US Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Michael M Gilday and India’s Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu.
The clip, which has gone viral on social media, was shared by Sandhu along with a caption that read, “This is a friendship bond that cannot be broken ever. US Navy singing a popular Hindi tune at @USNavyCNO’s dinner last night!” Post the virality of the video, song composer and singer AR Rahman also reacted to it.
In the 1.30-minute clip, which has garnered over 2 lakh views, a US Navy band is seen performing “Yeh jo des hai tera” from the 2004 movie Swades.
Swades rules for ever🌹@AshGowariker #sharukhkhan @Javedakhtarjadu https://t.co/DGgN5xRsEp
— A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) March 28, 2021
The clip was reshared by the US Navy band along with a caption that read, “The@usnavyband Sea Chanters share a song of happiness and love at a small performance for the @USNavyCNO and the Ambassador of India to the United States, @SandhuTaranjitS. The Navy Band has been connecting the @USNavy to our partner nations since 1925! #HappyHoli.”
🇺🇸🇮🇳 The @usnavyband Sea Chanters share a song of happiness and love at a small performance for the @USNavyCNO and the Ambassador of India to the United States, @SandhuTaranjitS.
The Navy Band has been connecting the @USNavy to our partner nations since 1925! #HappyHoli https://t.co/2VYPhB3t5S
— U.S. Navy Band (@usnavyband) March 28, 2021
This song is patriotic feeling towards your nation
Thank you US navy band 🙏
— biggles (@shaks72) March 29, 2021
Absolutely Fantastic!!
A R Rahman’s magical music!
Shahrukh Khan’s best movie and performance.
— Dr Naeem Hasanfatta (@drnhasan) March 29, 2021
Others : There is so much hate in this world
Reality : Things like this 🥺❤️
loved this ❤️❤️ so beautiful
— Shiv Ratna (@ShivRatna11) March 29, 2021
Simply superb..This is so beautiful❤️
— Roli gupta (@citizenofhind) March 29, 2021
Well done. You guys sang it very well. Fantastic
— Dumb & Dumber (@love2speaktruth) March 29, 2021
Thank you to the US Navy and it’s people. We both countries are one of the oldest democracies of this world and lots of things similar between us. Let’s come together, leave our interests aside and spread love ❤ and happiness and also progress together. Happy Holi!
— sagar lalwani (@sagarla48604700) March 29, 2021
