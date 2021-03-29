Watch: US Navy members sing Rahman’s ‘Yeh jo des hai tera’, the composer reacts

Post the virality of the video, song composer and singer AR Rahman also reacted to it. (Source: @SandhuTaranjitS/Twitter)

Members of the US Navy sang a Bollywood song at a dinner event of the US Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Michael M Gilday and India’s Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

The clip, which has gone viral on social media, was shared by Sandhu along with a caption that read, “This is a friendship bond that cannot be broken ever. US Navy singing a popular Hindi tune at @USNavyCNO’s dinner last night!” Post the virality of the video, song composer and singer AR Rahman also reacted to it.

In the 1.30-minute clip, which has garnered over 2 lakh views, a US Navy band is seen performing “Yeh jo des hai tera” from the 2004 movie Swades.

Watch the video here:

The clip was reshared by the US Navy band along with a caption that read, “The@usnavyband Sea Chanters share a song of happiness and love at a small performance for the @USNavyCNO and the Ambassador of India to the United States, @SandhuTaranjitS. The Navy Band has been connecting the @USNavy to our partner nations since 1925! #HappyHoli.”

🇺🇸🇮🇳 The @usnavyband Sea Chanters share a song of happiness and love at a small performance for the @USNavyCNO and the Ambassador of India to the United States, @SandhuTaranjitS. The Navy Band has been connecting the @USNavy to our partner nations since 1925! #HappyHoli https://t.co/2VYPhB3t5S — U.S. Navy Band (@usnavyband) March 28, 2021

Here is how netizens reacted:

This song is patriotic feeling towards your nation

Thank you US navy band 🙏 — biggles (@shaks72) March 29, 2021

Absolutely Fantastic!!

A R Rahman’s magical music!

Shahrukh Khan’s best movie and performance. — Dr Naeem Hasanfatta (@drnhasan) March 29, 2021

Others : There is so much hate in this world Reality : Things like this 🥺❤️ loved this ❤️❤️ so beautiful — Shiv Ratna (@ShivRatna11) March 29, 2021

Simply superb..This is so beautiful❤️ — Roli gupta (@citizenofhind) March 29, 2021

Well done. You guys sang it very well. Fantastic — Dumb & Dumber (@love2speaktruth) March 29, 2021