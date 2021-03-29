scorecardresearch
Monday, March 29, 2021
Watch: US Navy members sing Rahman’s ‘Yeh jo des hai tera’, the composer reacts

The clip, which has gone viral on social media, was sharted by India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu along with a caption that read, "This is a friendship bond that cannot be broken ever."

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 29, 2021 3:59:14 pm
US Navy sang, US Chief Naval Operations Michael M Gilday, Indian Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Yeh Jo Desh Hai Tera Swades, Swades songs, viral video, trending, indian express, indian express newsPost the virality of the video, song composer and singer AR Rahman also reacted to it. (Source: @SandhuTaranjitS/Twitter)

Members of the US Navy sang a Bollywood song at a dinner event of the US Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Michael M Gilday and India’s Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

The clip, which has gone viral on social media, was shared by Sandhu along with a caption that read, “This is a friendship bond that cannot be broken ever. US Navy singing a popular Hindi tune at @USNavyCNO’s dinner last night!” Post the virality of the video, song composer and singer AR Rahman also reacted to it.

In the 1.30-minute clip, which has garnered over 2 lakh views, a US Navy band is seen performing “Yeh jo des hai tera” from the 2004 movie Swades.

Watch the video here:

The clip was reshared by the US Navy band along with a caption that read, “The@usnavyband Sea Chanters share a song of happiness and love at a small performance for the @USNavyCNO and the Ambassador of India to the United States, @SandhuTaranjitS. The Navy Band has been connecting the @USNavy to our partner nations since 1925! #HappyHoli.”

Here is how netizens reacted:

