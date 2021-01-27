US Navy Band’s Sea shanty parody of a Taylor Swift song is a hit on social media

The parody cover of Taylor Swift's "We Are Never Ever Ever Getting Back Together" cover delighted many on the internet.

The US Navy Band gave a ‘Sea shanty makeover’ to one of American singer Taylor Swift’s popular songs and the internet is loving the result.

On Monday, the band tweeted a parody cover of Swift’s “We Are Never Ever Ever Getting Back Together” sung in the sea shanty style with drums and violin accompaniment. The track also included Swift’s other popular song, “I Knew You Were Trouble.”

Tagging The Navy Chief of Information, Rear Admiral Charles W Brown, the band wrote, “We were very much into this music before it was cool”.

Watch the video here:

While the chief retweeted and warned that the style of music is not everyone’s cup of tea, he appreciated the talent and creativity of the band.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Finally, I can like Taylor Swift! Thanks! — Handsome Giraffe ✌❤🎶 (@Geohistoria) January 26, 2021

I request more of this or a link to where more is 😍 — DaNe¿l (@caffiendkitten) January 26, 2021

That is epic!!! I like that better than the original. Way to go! — adrienne johnson (@aajohns100) January 26, 2021

This is literally everything I’ve ever wanted — Diana McCartan (@HoneyDee01) January 26, 2021

Yeah, I’m gonna need an entire album of this. Like yesterday. — Ian Miller (@turbolax58) January 26, 2021

Omg I love it! Lol You all are so talented! ❤️ — Dawn Anglin (@DawnAnglin2) January 26, 2021

I’m sorry but I liked it! I like Taylor Swift. I support our military. I like sea shanties. Awesome job! — Allissa Brightbill (@__Allissa__) January 25, 2021

Love this. Life can’t always be so darn serious! — bateski (@bateski) January 26, 2021

I dig both #SeaShanties and @taylorswift13 . This was super cool – it sounds ready for a stage musical! — Kristy’s Retracing Roots (@RetracingRoots) January 26, 2021

I _loathe_ sea shanties but I’m glad the United States Navy is dragging this genre into the 21st Century! This is the kind of dirge I can get behind! The lyrics to my life story, really. Heh! — Bill Gau (@billgau) January 25, 2021

Sincerely, this is the BEST THING I’VE HEARD IN AGES! We are definitely getting back together, U.S. Navy Shanty Band. More, please! — Carolyn B. Brodersen (@BroderWriter) January 25, 2021

Bravo Zulo shipmates. Really enjoyed this unique blend of contemporary with the centuries old sea shanties. R/LNCM(SW), USN, Ret. — Mike Applegate (@MikeApplegate) January 25, 2021

Recently, a You Tuber’s ‘sea shanty’ song – ‘Soon May The Vaccine Come’ – created waves on the internet when he tweaked the lyrics of the popular sea shanty, ‘The Wellerman’, a 19th Century whaling song, to highlight the ongoing pandemic.

For the uninitiated, sea shanties were songs originally sung by sailors to keep everyone moving in sync as they did rhythmic tasks on ships. Hence, the songs are of percussive rhythm patterns, and have call and response vocals.