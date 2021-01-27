scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 27, 2021
US Navy Band’s Sea shanty parody of a Taylor Swift song is a hit on social media

The band tweeted out a parody cover of Taylor Swift's "We Are Never Ever Ever Getting Back Together" sung in the sea shanty style with drums and violin accompaniment.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | January 27, 2021 1:40:20 pm
US Navy Band, US Navy Band performance, US Navy Band Taylor Swift Song, US Navy Band performance Taylor Swift cover, Sea shanty parody, US Navy Band Sea shanty parody, US Navy Band.The parody cover of Taylor Swift's "We Are Never Ever Ever Getting Back Together" cover delighted many on the internet.

The US Navy Band gave a ‘Sea shanty makeover’ to one of American singer Taylor Swift’s popular songs and the internet is loving the result.

On Monday, the band tweeted a parody cover of Swift’s “We Are Never Ever Ever Getting Back Together” sung in the sea shanty style with drums and violin accompaniment. The track also included Swift’s other popular song, “I Knew You Were Trouble.”

Tagging The Navy Chief of Information, Rear Admiral Charles W Brown, the band wrote, “We were very much into this music before it was cool”.

Watch the video here:

While the chief retweeted and warned that the style of music is not everyone’s cup of tea, he appreciated the talent and creativity of the band.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

Recently, a You Tuber’s ‘sea shanty’ song – ‘Soon May The Vaccine Come’ – created waves on the internet when he tweaked the lyrics of the popular sea shanty, ‘The Wellerman’, a 19th Century whaling song, to highlight the ongoing pandemic.

For the uninitiated, sea shanties were songs originally sung by sailors to keep everyone moving in sync as they did rhythmic tasks on ships. Hence, the songs are of percussive rhythm patterns, and have call and response vocals.

