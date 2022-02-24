US mom pays $1800 to son to stay away from social media, boy gets cheque on 18th birthday

In this age of the internet, you’ll hardly find anyone without social media accounts, including children. However, a US mother managed to keep her son off social media until he turned 18 by promising him money.

Six years ago, Lorna Goldstrand Klefsaas from Minnesota in the US challenged her son Sivert to not be on social media and offered $1800. Believe it or not, the boy kept his words.

As Sivert turned 18 on Sunday, February 20, his mother kept her promise and added he can now have accounts on multiple platforms—from Snapchat to Twitter. And even though many pointed out that probably the money was too little, they were impressed that the boy chose to follow his mother’s advice.

“Even though $1800 is a lot more to a 12-year-old than it is to an 18-year-old, he has stuck to our deal,” Klefsaas wrote on Facebook. Sharing a photo of her son with a new mobile phone and a $1,800 cheque, the proud mother added: “FYI—it’s some of the best money I have ever spent!!!”

Talking to CNN, Klefsaas said she was inspired by a challenge she heard on the radio called the “16 for 16”, where a mother gave her daughter $1,600 when she turned 16 if she pulled off the challenge. She decided to add another two years as well as $200 more in a bargain.

Klefsaas told KARE 11 that she was proud of her son as she knows firsthand how teens can struggle with social media, as she saw it with Sivert’s older sister. The mother recalled how she had to intervene with her, and after being upset for around three weeks, her daughter was “so happy to not have her phone.”

Seeing the good results it had on her daughter, Klefsaas explained she wanted to “save her youngest child Sivert from going through the same hardship”.

Although Sivert was successful, he admitted that sometimes he did have to overcome some temptations. “There were definitely times where I wanted to crack,” Sivert told Fox 6. “When I met new people and the only contact information they offered was Snap, that was a little hard,” he added.

While people online thought it was a huge deal, Sivert said it wasn’t too difficult. His friends kept him up to date on what was going viral or any popular trends, BBC News reported. The boy told the news outlet that in his opinion the challenge was “totally worth it”. And even though he downloaded Instagram straight away, he’d love to do it again.