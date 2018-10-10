Mom’s #HimToo tweet about son leaves him red-faced; but his clap back tweet is winning hearts online

Peter Hanson said he believes women and would never support #HimToo.

As the #MeToo movement gained momentum, one US mother’s tweet made her son the star of ‘Him Too’ hashtag. It all happened when his mother posted on Twitter claiming her “gentleman” son is afraid to go on dates because of “radical feminists.”

The woman with the handle @BlueStarNavyMom, posted about her son, Pieter Hanson’s attributes as a gentleman. She then stated that “he won’t go on solo dates due to the current climate of false sexual accusations by radical feminists with an axe to grind.”

If you are seeing the #himtoo hashtag and are utterly confused as to why so many people are posting photos of men who are clearly NOT their sons with the same text copy/pasted, this is what started it. @MarlaReynoldsC3 has since deleted her account. pic.twitter.com/Q5XPj2I9Fe — Holly Fιɢυeroα O’Reιlly (@AynRandPaulRyan) October 8, 2018

The tweet quickly went viral and many came up with memes taking a jibe at 24-year-old Hanson with #HimToo.

This is my sun. It won’t go on dates with girls because it’s a giant mass of incandescent gas and therefore too hot to handle. #HimToo pic.twitter.com/eEzBYG3Hws — Qasim Rashid, Esq. (@MuslimIQ) October 8, 2018

This is MY son. He graduated #1 in boot camp. He was awarded the USO award. He was #1 in A school. He is a gentleman who respects women. He won’t go on solo dates due to the current climate of false sexual accusations by radical feminists with an axe to grind. I VOTE. #HimToo pic.twitter.com/YWOQsNzBKm — David Roth (@david_j_roth) October 8, 2018

This is my son. He was #1 on the charts. He won’t go on solo dates even though he never gave up, let you down, run around, or deserted you, make you cry, say goodbye, tell a lie nor hurt you #HimToo pic.twitter.com/Q5sMpGIVR3 — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) October 8, 2018

this is MY son. he is the first in his family to open his own business. he was rated the #1 chef in paris. he won’t go on solo dates due to the current climate of false sexual accusations by radical feminists, who also refuse to date him because he is a rat. I VOTE. #HimToo pic.twitter.com/IAWFWi138j — daisy, josie radek fanatic (@chaos_lesbian) October 9, 2018

This is MY son. He graduated #1 from the University of Flavortown. He was awarded three banging fajita poppers. He was #1 in flamin’ hot crunch. He won’t go on solo dates due to the current climate of false accusations of taking the last slice of pizza. I VOTE. #HimToo pic.twitter.com/4DY151a2W7 — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) October 9, 2018

This is my son, the Titan Cronus. He castrated me with a sickle and threw my testicles into the sea. He won’t go on solo dates anymore as it is prophesied that he will be overthrown by his own son, just as he overthrew me. I VOTE. #HimToo pic.twitter.com/Ql9NaVyOlW — pixelated (something halloween-related) (@pixelatedboat) October 9, 2018

This is my son, the Titan Cronus. He castrated me with a sickle and threw my testicles into the sea. He won’t go on solo dates anymore as it is prophesied that he will be overthrown by his own son, just as he overthrew me. I VOTE. #HimToo pic.twitter.com/Ql9NaVyOlW — pixelated (something halloween-related) (@pixelatedboat) October 9, 2018

This is My son, Michael. He had to be institutionalized because of a simple misunderstanding with his sister Judith and therefore did not get to go to A school. He is afraid to date women in today’s current climate because he will probably kill them.#HimToo pic.twitter.com/VZZmXzCWqa — IPinotWhatYouDidLastSummer (@PinotYouDidnt) October 9, 2018

This is my son. He’s #1 in his class at gay bashing and restricting women’s rights. I don’t let him go on solo dates because he can’t be left alone with any woman not named “Mother.” #HimToo pic.twitter.com/H3Dss8wQ0M — Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) October 9, 2018

This is My son. He graduated #1 in his class at Nazareth High. He is a gentleman who loves women and respects virgins like his mother. He is afraid to go on solo dates with women because he is afraid they will lie and say he made them wash his feet.

That, plus he’s gay.#HimToo pic.twitter.com/sMR88fggAQ — God (@TheTweetOfGod) October 9, 2018

This is MY son. He was #1 at Lamp Camp. He graduated top of his class from Lamp University. He respects Lamps. He won’t go on solo dates for the fear of accidentally dating a feminist instead of a Lamp. I VOTE. #HimToo pic.twitter.com/RceldVaazW — Undesirable Lamp (@jazzadrianna) October 9, 2018

this is my son. he graduated top of his class at jedi academy because he murdered everyone else. he only goes on force skype dates with his nemesis because of the current climate. I vote. #HimToo pic.twitter.com/HRr5C65k5U — that gothic lesbian cat lady ✨ (@maggietullivers) October 9, 2018

As the number of memes increased, @BlueStarNavyMom deleted her account and Hanson was clearly embarrassed. “It doesn’t represent me at all,” Hanson, who is studying entrepreneurship, told the Washington Post. “I love my mom to death, but boy . . . I’m still trying to wrap my head around all this,” he said adding he isn’t afraid of going out on solo dates. And to his not-so-happy Twitter fame, he clarified he did not even have an account when the viral trend happened.

In fact, it was his brother who initially came out to clear the air about him and called his mother’s tweet ridiculous.

This has gotten bigger than I anticipated. I’m telling my brother to make a twitter account. — Jon Hanson (@DancinJonHanson) October 9, 2018

However, as #HimToo memes only started getting stronger, Hanson decided to join the Twitterverse. The Navy vet went with the username “@Thatwasmymom”. And appreciating all the good meme, even those that were made at his own expense, he wrote, “I respect and #BelieveWomen. I never have and never will support #HimToo. I’m a proud Navy vet, Cat Dad and Ally. Also, Twitter, your meme game is on point.”

Share your thoughts about #HimToo memes in comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd