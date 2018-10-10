Follow Us:
Wednesday, October 10, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale

Mom’s #HimToo tweet about son leaves him red-faced; but his clap back tweet is winning hearts online

The tweet quickly went viral and many came up with memes taking a jibe at Hanson with #HimToo. However, he made his Twitter debut with a classic clapback tweet to his mom and netizens loved him for it.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 10, 2018 1:50:19 pm

him too, him too memes, mother him too tweet son, him too star twitter account, me too, brett kavanaugh, funny memes, viral news, indian express Peter Hanson said he believes women and would never support #HimToo.

As the #MeToo movement gained momentum, one US mother’s tweet made her son the star of ‘Him Too’ hashtag. It all happened when his mother posted on Twitter claiming her “gentleman” son is afraid to go on dates because of “radical feminists.”

The woman with the handle @BlueStarNavyMom, posted about her son, Pieter Hanson’s attributes as a gentleman. She then stated that “he won’t go on solo dates due to the current climate of false sexual accusations by radical feminists with an axe to grind.”

The tweet quickly went viral and many came up with memes taking a jibe at 24-year-old Hanson with #HimToo.

As the number of memes increased, @BlueStarNavyMom deleted her account and Hanson was clearly embarrassed. “It doesn’t represent me at all,” Hanson, who is studying entrepreneurship, told the Washington Post. “I love my mom to death, but boy . . . I’m still trying to wrap my head around all this,” he said adding he isn’t afraid of going out on solo dates. And to his not-so-happy Twitter fame, he clarified he did not even have an account when the viral trend happened.

In fact, it was his brother who initially came out to clear the air about him and called his mother’s tweet ridiculous.

However, as #HimToo memes only started getting stronger, Hanson decided to join the Twitterverse. The Navy vet went with the username “@Thatwasmymom”. And appreciating all the good meme, even those that were made at his own expense, he wrote, “I respect and #BelieveWomen. I never have and never will support #HimToo. I’m a proud Navy vet, Cat Dad and Ally. Also, Twitter, your meme game is on point.”

Share your thoughts about #HimToo memes in comments below.

