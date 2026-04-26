US millionaire dies after elephant attack during hunt in Gabon rainforest

The US millionaire had amassed several hunting trophies over decades, including elephants and lions (Representational image/Pexels)

An American millionaire and big-game hunter died after being trampled by a group of elephants during a hunting trip in Gabon.

Ernie Dosio, 75, a vineyard owner from Lodi, California, was in the central African nation pursuing yellow-backed duiker, an antelope species, when the fatal encounter occurred last Friday. While moving through the Lope-Okanda rainforest with his guide, he unexpectedly came across five female elephants accompanied by a calf.

Dosio, who owned Pacific AgriLands Inc, had amassed several hunting trophies over decades, including elephants and lions, and was known within the Sacramento Safari Club. Safari operator Collect Africa confirmed his death, noting that the professional hunter guiding him was also seriously injured in the incident.