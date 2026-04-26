US millionaire dies after elephant attack during hunt in Gabon rainforest

An American millionaire and big-game hunter died after being trampled by a group of elephants during a hunting trip in Gabon.
Ernie Dosio, 75, a vineyard owner from Lodi, California, was in the central African nation pursuing yellow-backed duiker, an antelope species, when the fatal encounter occurred last Friday. While moving through the Lope-Okanda rainforest with his guide, he unexpectedly came across five female elephants accompanied by a calf.
Dosio, who owned Pacific AgriLands Inc, had amassed several hunting trophies over decades, including elephants and lions, and was known within the Sacramento Safari Club. Safari operator Collect Africa confirmed his death, noting that the professional hunter guiding him was also seriously injured in the incident.
A retired hunter who knew Dosio reflected on his life. “Ernie has been hunting since he could hold a rifle and has many trophies from Africa and the US. Although many disagree with big-game hunting, all Ernie’s hunts were strictly licensed and above board and were registered as conservation in culling animal numbers,” Daily Mail quoted Dosio.
Gabon’s forests are home to roughly 95,000 forest elephants, representing the majority of the species’ global population. These elephants are considered highly endangered, the report added.
Globally, trophy hunting results in the deaths of tens of thousands of wild animals each year. Organised hunting expeditions in Africa remain popular among some wealthy Americans. According to The Guardian, the industry itself generates millions of dollars annually, with estimates in South Africa alone ranging from $100 million in 2005 to $120 million in 2015, according to the EMS Foundation.