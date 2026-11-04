‘Hazardous waste’: Democrats’ midterm wins spark memes targeting Trump, Republicans

The US midterm elections have seen significant gains for the Democrats, who have reclaimed control. Key victories include Sherrod Brown in Ohio, James Talarico in Texas and Rob Sand, who is set to become Iowa’s first Democratic governor in more than a decade.

Republican Vivek Ramaswamy lost the Ohio governor’s seat to Democrat Amy Acton, as projected by AP and NBC News.

Reacting to the US midterm results, Trump said he was “absolutely willing” to accept the results and was prepared to work with Democrats.

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Social media users have quickly turned the political developments into a meme fest, taking several digs at Trump and his party.