‘Hazardous waste’: Democrats’ midterm wins spark memes targeting Trump, Republicans

The US midterm elections have seen significant gains for the Democrats, who have reclaimed control. Key victories include Sherrod Brown in Ohio, James Talarico in Texas and Rob Sand, who is set to become Iowa’s first Democratic governor in more than a decade.
Republican Vivek Ramaswamy lost the Ohio governor’s seat to Democrat Amy Acton, as projected by AP and NBC News.
Reacting to the US midterm results, Trump said he was “absolutely willing” to accept the results and was prepared to work with Democrats.
Social media users have quickly turned the political developments into a meme fest, taking several digs at Trump and his party.
One meme shows four men lifting Trump and dumping him into a “hazardous waste” bin. Sharing the post, the official account of the Embassy of Iran in India wrote, “The U.S. midterm elections.”
Take a look:
The U.S. midterm elections 😄 https://t.co/KDm874Cb1f
— Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) November 4, 2026
This time something new story is coming Midterm26 US Elections ! 😂
#Midterms26 | #USElections #Elections2026 https://t.co/1CtjzjeQri
— Rony (@ram16224) November 4, 2026
Democrats after losing the previous election…
— NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) November 4, 2026
Damn America, dat comeback. 🤌🏾😂 #Elections2026 https://t.co/8IWjhcDtVi
— 👁 Am Thee ANSWER❗️ (@shawty_slymm) November 4, 2026
It’s Democrats.
Trump lost.
Americans now👇
#USElections https://t.co/OcZGxoJRix
— Jack (@gvroars) November 4, 2026
Voters 12 minutes after voting for Trump in 2024: https://t.co/jjN97KJPPv
— Matt Aaron (@BronxLaugher) November 4, 2026
Donald Trump after midterms election 😅
#USElections #midterms2026 https://t.co/ydL2ucgIVB
— Nitin Singh Rawat (@_Nitin__Rawat_) November 4, 2026