‘Hazardous waste’: Democrats’ midterm wins spark memes targeting Trump, Republicans

Reacting to the US midterm results, Trump said he was “absolutely willing” to accept the results and was prepared to work with Democrats.

By: Trends Desk
2 min readNew DelhiNov 4, 2026 12:51 PM IST
US mid term elections memesSocial media users have quickly turned the political developments into a meme fest
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The US midterm elections have seen significant gains for the Democrats, who have reclaimed control. Key victories include Sherrod Brown in Ohio, James Talarico in Texas and Rob Sand, who is set to become Iowa’s first Democratic governor in more than a decade.

Republican Vivek Ramaswamy lost the Ohio governor’s seat to Democrat Amy Acton, as projected by AP and NBC News.

Reacting to the US midterm results, Trump said he was “absolutely willing” to accept the results and was prepared to work with Democrats.

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Social media users have quickly turned the political developments into a meme fest, taking several digs at Trump and his party.

One meme shows four men lifting Trump and dumping him into a “hazardous waste” bin. Sharing the post, the official account of the Embassy of Iran in India wrote, “The U.S. midterm elections.”

Take a look:

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