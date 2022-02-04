13-week-old baby joins US meteorologist’s weather update, netizens can’t have enough of it

While most people may think that working from home is bliss, the truth is far from it, especially for parents of infants. Viewers in Wisconsin, however, were left delighted after a weather reporter brought in her baby in a surprise broadcast.

Meteorologist Rebecca Schuld was just back from her maternity leave, doing a live from her home studio amid the pandemic, when she decided to bring in her daughter Fiona in one of the broadcasts. And yes, the moment instantly went viral.

In the special weather update, the CBS 58 journalist from Milwaukee appeared with the 13-week-old infant in her arms, leaving the surprised viewers in awe.

Meteorologist Rebecca Schuld, of CBS Milwaukee affiliate WDJT, brought her 13-week-old daughter Fiona on-air for a sweet moment during her forecast. https://t.co/IdXfeFYVDF pic.twitter.com/w9kV6oRBWC — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 3, 2022

“I was just minutes away from having my next weather broadcast, and my baby had just woken up,” Schuld told Yahoo News. The young mother said she was preparing for the broadcast, when her producers – seeing the baby in her arms – asked if the little one was going to make an appearance.

Though the moment wasn’t exactly planned, the new mother felt baby Fiona wouldn’t be fussy on live television as she had just taken a long undisturbed nap.

Fifers got out for a walk today with mild temps in the 40s and hopes you can too! Colder weather ahead, details at 4pm. #forecastwithfifi pic.twitter.com/PZeIGm9Flq — Rebecca Schuld (@RebeccaSchuld) February 1, 2022

While the whole thing was spontaneous and her viewers couldn’t be more in love with it, the meteorologist admitted that she felt slightly guilty later as there is a certain decorum that they are expected to maintain.

That feeling, though, went away soon after she realised that this was “real life”. “This is what everyone else is also doing. They work, their kids are sick, or their kids are crying in the background. It’s always a challenge when you have kids in the mix, but that’s what so many of us are doing every day. So why are we hiding them?” she added.

As she has been getting a lot of positive feedback, Schuld now hopes that other mothers, who are juggling work with parental responsibilities, feel less lonely.