Toggle Menu
US man’s hilarious goof-up on first day of new job leaves netizens in splitshttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/us-mans-hilarious-goof-first-day-job-flowers-viral-5577534/

US man’s hilarious goof-up on first day of new job leaves netizens in splits

Clarifying the mistake, Qui Qui tweeted that as he had also received a box of welcoming gifts from the company, he assumed that the flowers were a part of the experience.

man poses with someone else's flowers, Us man, US man funny post, man with flower, twitter reactions, viral post, US man poses with flowers
Months later US man realises a goof-up he did on the first day of his new job.

A man in the US found himself in a hilarious situation when he came to know that the flowers he had received on the first day of his new job were for someone else. Realising the goof-up months later, Jon Qui Qui tweeted along with a previous post where he had shared pictures of himself posing with the flowers.

“I found out these flowers were misplaced on my desk and supposed to be for someone going on maternity leave because they don’t give flowers to new hires but they saw me taking pics with them and felt too bad and to take them away I’m cackling,” he wrote on Twitter. Along with the post, he shared a series of photos of him and the bouquet.

Clarifying the mistake, Qui Qui tweeted that as he had also received a box of welcome gifts from the company, he assumed that the flowers were a part of the experience. The original tweet was shared by Qui Qui in October last year. It did not take long for the tweet to go viral with many left amused with the incident.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Teen pens down hard hitting post on jobs after a postgraduate man comes to deliver his food
2 Watch: People carry pregnant lady to hospital amid snowfall in Kashmir
3 'Yeh bhai kya phenta hai?' wonder fans as Ranveer Singh's latest attire triggers meme fest online