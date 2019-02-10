US man’s hilarious goof-up on first day of new job leaves netizens in splits

A man in the US found himself in a hilarious situation when he came to know that the flowers he had received on the first day of his new job were for someone else. Realising the goof-up months later, Jon Qui Qui tweeted along with a previous post where he had shared pictures of himself posing with the flowers.

“I found out these flowers were misplaced on my desk and supposed to be for someone going on maternity leave because they don’t give flowers to new hires but they saw me taking pics with them and felt too bad and to take them away I’m cackling,” he wrote on Twitter. Along with the post, he shared a series of photos of him and the bouquet.

I FOUND OUT THESE FLOWERS WERE MISPLACED ON MY DESK AND SUPPOSED TO BE FOR SOMEONE GOING ON MATERNITY LEAVE BECAUSE THEY DONT GIVE FLOWERS TO NEW HIRES BUT THEY SAW ME TAKING PICS WITH THEM AND FELT TOO BAD TO TAKE THEM AWAY IM CAAAACKLING https://t.co/oItQv3MOvS — Jon Qui Qui (@JonQuiQui) February 9, 2019

Clarifying the mistake, Qui Qui tweeted that as he had also received a box of welcome gifts from the company, he assumed that the flowers were a part of the experience. The original tweet was shared by Qui Qui in October last year. It did not take long for the tweet to go viral with many left amused with the incident.

Itnay considerate log chahiye mujhey apnay ird gird … please 🙏 https://t.co/bLdq3LTWV1 — Maya (@MayaRajput0) February 10, 2019

The fact you even found out that it wasn’t for you <<< https://t.co/eQVEyAb4mY — Monica 💮 (@Monica_est96) February 10, 2019

New joiners at our company get a water bottle! Judging from your smile & the joy these flowers gave you, HR should make giving flowers their policy. — Veena Jagger (@VeeSparkle15) February 9, 2019

The fact you posed with the flowers in different positions is just cracking me up too. 😂 — K (@k_r_1987) February 9, 2019