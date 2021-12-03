US man wins $1 million with the word ‘HEART’ shortly after open heart surgery

It is said that having one good friend is enough to sort your life and that’s exactly what happened to Alexander McLeish, who won a bumper prize of $1 million thanks to his best mate.

In a heartwarming story, when McLeish was recovering in the hospital after an open heart surgery last month, he received a get well soon card from a friend with three instant tickets enclosed. The tickets turned out to be big winners in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$5,000,000 100X Cashword” instant ticket game.

The agency which announced the winner recently also shared the sweet anecdote to McLeish’s winning story, leaving many emotional online. “As he began to scratch the ‘Your Letters’ area of the ticket, the first three letters revealed were A, W and M, his initials,” the statement read. “As if that wasn’t enough of a positive omen, the word that appeared on the bottom row of his winning puzzle was ‘HEART’,” they added.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time McLeish won a ticket given to him by his friend. Several years ago, he had also won $1,000 on a lottery ticket given to him by the same friend for his birthday, according to press release.

McLeish claimed his $1 million prize Friday and chose the cash option. Before taxes, he received a one-time payment of $650,000, the agency clarified. The man ended up winning the second top prize for the game in which there are only 10 total prize winners for that amount on the $20 lottery ticket. The top prize is $5 million.

“We double-checked it, triple-checked and quadruple-checked it because you want to make sure it’s real before you mention it to anybody,” McLeish told the Boston Herald. Although at first the Coca-Cola employee was left in disbelief, he said it has slowly started to sink in.

Although he didn’t disclose what exactly are his plans are for the huge sum, he plans to give some to his adult sons and some to Larry, the friend who gifted him the tickets.