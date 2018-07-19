US man walks 32km to get to work; company CEO rewards with a car

The employee’s moving tale was shared by the client on Facebook that quickly went viral. (Source: Bellhops/ Twitter) The employee’s moving tale was shared by the client on Facebook that quickly went viral. (Source: Bellhops/ Twitter)

Setting a brilliant example of professionalism and dedication towards his work, a young man in the US, walked for 32 kilometers to get to his work on time on the first day of his job. And impressed by his amazing devotion and determination, his boss gifted him a car, after his story went viral winning hearts online.

As it happened, Walter Carr from the suburbs of Birmingham, Alabama did not want to be late on the first day at work after his car broke down the previous evening. After failing to arrange for a ride from any of his friends he decided to cover the distance on foot and started a journey at mid-night to report for his duty before 8 am in the morning.

On his long route when he was almost at his destination near Pelham, a police officer found him walking and enquired what was he up to. Knowing his story, the cop was so fascinated by the young man’s grit, that he took him for an early breakfast and then dropping him at the client’s home where he was supposed to work.

Knowing the entire story from the cops, the Bellhops’ customer was blown away. Moved by his commitment, humility and promptness of work the customer — Jenny Lamey shared the tale on Facebook.

Pelham Police Department too shared images of the young man, who was an ex-marine officer to inspired others, using a hashtag #BeLikeWalter.

His story quickly went viral on the Internet with Netizens lauding him for going above and beyond.

CEO of the packers and movers company Luke Marklin thanked Carr for the perseverance he demonstrated on his first day and gifted him a new his own Ford Escape.

“I am honestly blown away by him,” Marklin said. “Everything he did that day is exactly who we are – heart and grit.” An emotional Carr responded “Seriously?” He then hugged Mr Marklin and accepted the keys.

