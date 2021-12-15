‘It just needed to be done’: US man brings truckload of food for tornado victims

Deadly tornadoes ripped through six US states on December 10, causing at least 90 deaths and injuring scores. As people of Kentucky, Illinois, Tennessee, and Arkansas dealt with the devastation, the actions of a man, Jim Finch, are rekindling hope. Many on social media applauded the man who drove up to Kentucky with a truck full of food items for the victims.

NBA player Rex Chapman shared a video of Finch. “I know they don’t have electricity. No restaurants. No running water. I just figured I would do what I could do. So I showed up with some food and some water,” Chapman quoted Finch. The NBA player also added, “This man’s name is Jim Finch. Be like Jim Finch.”

Victor Ordoñez, ABC news reporter, wrote, “This man drove half an hour with a grill and a truckload of food and parked right in the middle of #Mayfield, Kentucky.”

Watch the video here:

“I know they don’t have electricity. No restaurants. No running water. I just figured I would do what I could do. So I showed up with some food and some water.” This man’s name is Jim Finch. Be like Jim Finch. https://t.co/58BEKvmZm6 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) December 13, 2021

In another video, he was asked whether he owns any restaurant and why he was helping people. Finch shook his head and said, “It just needed to be done.”

Jim wore a smile the whole morning, we laugh when I asked if he had a restaurant. He shook his head, “it just needed to be done,” he said. pic.twitter.com/tpZ1LMvdOA — Victor Ordoñez (@TheOrdonezTimes) December 13, 2021

He said that they were trying to feed the people. There were hamburgers, chickens, sausages and eggs in the truck. “Just real simple stuff you can have and not worry about making a mess, grab and go type of food,” Finch was heard saying in the video.

The video retweeted by Rex Chapman has garnered over 7.5 million views. “My heart is less broken when I see people doing what needs to be done for no other reason other than “it needs to be done”. Bless this man,” commented a user.

My heart is less broken when I see people doing what needs to be done for no other reason other than “it needs to be done”. Bless this man. — Joanne Walsh (@JoanneW_Montana) December 13, 2021

“So many great people in this world Earth and we choose the slime of the earth to rep us. Bless this man,” wrote another user.

So many great people in this world 🌎 and we choose the slime of the earth to rep us. Bless this man — Winnie (@Winnie53549326) December 13, 2021

The December 10 tornado is being termed as one of the worst to hit the US in recent memory. US president Joe Biden has declared a federal state of emergency for Kentucky.