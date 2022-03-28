US man charged with smuggling more than 1,700 reptiles

A US man has been charged with smuggling more than 1,700 reptiles, of which 60 were found in his clothes.

Jose Manuel Perez was arrested on February 25 after he allegedly crossed into the US from Mexico by car with approximately 60 reptiles – including dozens of lizards and four snakes – hidden inside his jacket pockets and trousers, among others. Even though he initially told customs officials that he had nothing to declare, later, Perez claimed that “the animals were his pets”, as per a press release from the US Department of Justice.

Jose Manuel Perez, 30, of Oxnard is charged with smuggling more than 1,700 reptiles into the United States, including 60 found hidden in his clothes at the San Ysidro Port of Entry in February 2022. pic.twitter.com/YWKF0dOXRc — US Attorney L.A. (@USAO_LosAngeles) March 24, 2022

The CNN reported that the total value of the 1,700 reptiles exceeded $7,39,000.

The press release stated that Jose Manuel Perez, also known as Julio Rodriguez, has been charged with one count of conspiracy, nine counts of smuggling goods into the United States and two counts of wildlife trafficking. The 30-year-old man from Oxnard is expected to appear before the United States District Court in Los Angeles.

Perez reportedly smuggled Yucatan box turtles, Mexican box turtles, baby crocodiles and Mexican beaded lizards into the US from Mexico and Hong Kong, in contravention of an international treaty known as the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).

As per the allegations, Perez along with his sibling Stephany Perez and co-conspirators used social media platforms to sell and deliver the animals. They posted photos and videos featuring reptiles being captured from the wild.

The press release also said that if convicted of all charges, Perez would be imprisoned for a maximum of 20 years for each smuggling count and five years for each wildlife trafficking count. The case is being probed by the United States Fish and Wildlife Service.