Thursday, March 10, 2022

52 lizards and snakes found hidden in man’s clothing, arrested

The horned lizards, snakes along with the vehicle were seized by the officers.

March 10, 2022 3:38:43 pm
52 reptiles, 52 lizards and snake smuggling, man hides reptile in cloths, indian expressCBP officers spotted the reptiles while inspecting the truck. (Source: US Customs and Border Protection/Press release)

A 30-year-old US man’s attempt to smuggle 52 reptiles including 43 horned lizards and nine snakes at the San Ysidro border was foiled as Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers nabbed him. The live reptiles were found tied up in small bags and concealed in the man’s jacket, pants pockets, and groin area. He drove a 2018 GMC truck and arrived at the border crossing at 3 am on February 25, as per a press release from US CBP.

CBP officers spotted the reptiles while inspecting the truck. The man was arrested and lodged in Metropolitan Correctional Center.

“Smugglers will try every possible way to try and get their product, or in this case live reptiles, across the border,” Sidney Aki, CBP Director of Field Operations in San Diego was quoted as saying in the press release.

“In this occasion, the smuggler attempted to deceive CBP officers in order to bring these animals into the US., without taking care for the health and safety of the animals. CBP enforces hundreds of laws at the border for more than 40 different government agencies, in part to help stop smuggling attempts like these which can lead to trafficking of possibly endangered species,” added Aki.

The horned lizards and snakes along with the vehicle were seized by the officers. As some species were identified as endangered, the live reptiles have been isolated, the press release further said.

