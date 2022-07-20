US man saves five kids from fire, netizens support him on GoFundMe

The Lafayette police department in Louisiana, US, shared a press release on their social media that recounted how a pizza delivery man saved five children from a house fire.

According to the press release issued Friday, Nick Bostic, 25, was driving past Union Street early Monday, when he noticed a house on fire.

He quickly parked near the house and entered it from the backdoor. He then called out to wake the house’s residents who he assumed might be unaware of the escalating fire. He found four children in the bedroom and woke them up. They all rushed outside, but then Bostic was told that a six-year-old was still inside.

Bostic stepped inside the house once again to look for the child. By the time he found the child, Bostic had inhaled much smoke. However, he managed to hold the child and jump out of a window. The child was unharmed and Bostic was flown to Indianapolis for treatment.

Here’s the video to go along with the story. pic.twitter.com/TvZ5wzCg1f — LafayetteINPolice (@LafayetteINPD) July 15, 2022

The Lafayette police’s press statement also mentioned that Bostic will be honoured by the department for his life-saving actions.

This guy deserves a metal of honor for his heroic actions and saving the lives of this family! God put you at the right place at the right time!

Thank you, Sir! — Mary Lazos (@LazosMary) July 15, 2022

Incredible. Just incredible. This brought tears to my eyes. Despite all his injuries, his concern was for others. A brave and rare individual, for sure! — Carey Hoitt (@Carey1500) July 19, 2022

Why is there even a gofundme to begin with to cover his medical bills? It should be 100% paid for by the city and not from donors to cover it. We pay taxes and that should help him without handouts. This gofundme should only be for his reward for risking his lives not a bill. — Phillip Nguyen (@Noogenbar) July 17, 2022

This is unbelievable. What an absolute hero. Lost for words at that, I really am! Being in a house fire can be terrifying and just pure chaos, and this fella done it without any breathing apparatus.

Wow, what a guy 👏🏻👏🏻 — Jay Seddon (@JaySeddon123) July 19, 2022

GOD KNOWS HE DESERVES IT TRULY A HERO HE SAVED ALL THOSE PRECIOUS BABIES I’M SO THANKFUL THAT EVERY1 IS DOING WELL!

THANK YOU LORD AMEN. — Freda A Brown (@fabrown19) July 19, 2022

Truly a hero, in the right place at the right time! — Wendi Scarborough (@wendilees) July 15, 2022

Wow. What an honorable and extraordinarily brave man. There are good people walking this earth still. True hero! — Bob S. Burgers (@BobSBugers_) July 16, 2022

That is an AMAZING story! The fact that he could even find his way thru the smoke and then back up again and stay calm and jump out 2 stories without injuring the child is miraculous! This man is amazing and an true hero! I would like to know what the parents have to say! — 🌸Sherilyn Moore🌸Love 💕to everyone 🌍 (@Sherkaye67) July 19, 2022

Commenting on the press release that was shared on the Lafayette police department’s Twitter account, a person appreciated Bostic. “This is unbelievable. What an absolute hero. Lost for words at that, I really am! Being in a house fire can be terrifying and just pure chaos, and this fella done it without any breathing apparatus. Wow, what a guy ” said the person.

Since Bostic suffered serious injuries, his family set up a GoFundMe page for him and the netizens generously donated to it and managed to secure $446,033.