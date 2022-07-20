scorecardresearch
US man saves five kids from fire, netizens support him on GoFundMe

Nick Bostic is being hailed as a hero and will be honoured by the Lafayette police department for saving five children from the fire.

July 20, 2022 3:21:38 pm
US man saves five kids from fire, Pizza delivery man saves kids from fire, Nick Bostic saves five kids from fire, Louisiana Lafayette 25 year old saves kids from house fire, Indian ExpressThe Lafayette police’s press statement also mentioned that Bostic will be honoured by the department for his life-saving actions.

The Lafayette police department in Louisiana, US, shared a press release on their social media that recounted how a pizza delivery man saved five children from a house fire.

According to the press release issued Friday, Nick Bostic, 25, was driving past Union Street early Monday, when he noticed a house on fire.

He quickly parked near the house and entered it from the backdoor. He then called out to wake the house’s residents who he assumed might be unaware of the escalating fire. He found four children in the bedroom and woke them up. They all rushed outside, but then Bostic was told that a six-year-old was still inside.

Bostic stepped inside the house once again to look for the child. By the time he found the child, Bostic had inhaled much smoke. However, he managed to hold the child and jump out of a window. The child was unharmed and Bostic was flown to Indianapolis for treatment.

The Lafayette police’s press statement also mentioned that Bostic will be honoured by the department for his life-saving actions.

Commenting on the press release that was shared on the Lafayette police department’s Twitter account, a person appreciated Bostic. “This is unbelievable. What an absolute hero. Lost for words at that, I really am! Being in a house fire can be terrifying and just pure chaos, and this fella done it without any breathing apparatus. Wow, what a guy ” said the person.

Since Bostic suffered serious injuries, his family set up a GoFundMe page for him and the netizens generously donated to it and managed to secure $446,033.

