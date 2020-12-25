Watch: Man rescues stranded deer from frozen pond, wins hearts online

A doe was stranded in the middle of a frozen pond, unable to stand. A man decided to help the doe by giving her a little push to the shore! With the event happening just ahead of Christmas, many joked it’s one of Santa’s deer and was rescued just in time to deliver gifts.

In a video widely being shared online, the animal is seen being pushed by the man along the wide stretch of the icy pond, while it remained calm. Gliding safely towards the end of the frozen water body, the man undertook the daring rescue as his friend recorded the efforts on camera.

While the doe seemed relaxed, it sprinted away as soon as it reached the edge.

Because you want to see a man saving a deer that is stuck on a frozen lake back to safety. pic.twitter.com/ihZSUJIwql — Danny Deraney or The King of Jingling (@DannyDeraney) December 24, 2020

According to a Facebook post, the kindhearted man was identified as Gil Lancour of Cranmoor from Wisconsin, USA. While driving near the Cranmoor marshes, during his drive home on his lunch break on Tuesday afternoon, he spotted the animal in distress, News 9 reported.

Explaining why the animal appeared visibly calm, Lancour said that he walked out onto the ice and sat with her for a bit before pushing her off the ice, as he wanted to help the deer.

“She was struggling and I knew she needed help to get off the ice, I didn’t even think twice about it,” the man told NBC 15. “She needed to get off the ice and I was the only one around to help her,” he added.

His friend, John Moss, who filmed the rescue operation told the media outlet that he was out there too to help Lancour but seeing him in control, he decided to record the moment. “Obviously right away I was out there to help him but after he had it under control, then I was there for the show,” Moss said.

The man who is being hailed as a ‘hero’ on social media sites said that as he drives by the reservoir every day, he knew it would be strong enough to hold him and about 90 pound deer.

People on Twitter lauded his efforts and thanked him for his kind gesture.

God is pushing us to the end of this Annus Horribilus. Get ready to run again! He is merciful. https://t.co/KzegKQPzpV — Eric Metaxas (@ericmetaxas) December 24, 2020

I always want the animals to do a little acknowledgement-thanks after being saved – but they always just run off. 😂 https://t.co/LLpTfCydWC — Lotty Earns (@lottyburns) December 24, 2020

The deer’s just vibing along with it until the guy gives that “Come ON, you could help a little!” shove at the end.😂 https://t.co/lgLVU0g1Kz — diana (@realpestilence) December 25, 2020

“NO!!! I’m not pulling any damned sleigh tonight. I want my union rep!” https://t.co/QJqeg7PpjY — Milo™ (@chasbottom) December 24, 2020

He quietly apologizes to the deer! Then says you’re welcome, when it safely runs off! I think I’m a little in love. 🥰 https://t.co/zDr943ezYu — Parker Free (@coffeekittie) December 25, 2020

We must never forget there are wonderful people on this earth. This is a beautiful example of one. https://t.co/jElBzAtbYF — Heather ❤️🌸 Jones (@heatherjones333) December 25, 2020

This man saved Rudolph and Christmas. https://t.co/GWuFYCMdWM — Titus Frost 🏴‍☠️ (@ImperatorTruth) December 24, 2020

Pushing a wild animal across a frozen lake has got to be tiresome. Thank you for rescuing that deer. — trump is destroying America (@johnrdanieltx) December 25, 2020

I love how he says sorry to the deer as he’s pushing it over that little ridge of probably sharp ice wave. And that they watch to make sure it gets into the woods okay. Such an uplifting video. — Annie Jones 🇨🇦🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@PowysGyrl) December 24, 2020