‘Find alternate ways to be cool’: Authorities go to retrieve dead body, find that the man was ‘just napping’

A man relaxing in a river was mistaken for a dead body after rescue workers were sent to retrieve him. In Tulsa, Oklahoma, after witnesses reported ‘a body in the river’, the rescue team set out to recover him. Emergency workers boarded a safety boat and headed to where the seemingly lifeless man was lying in the water. However, it turned out that he was just napping in shallow part of the river on a summer afternoon.

One of the workers checked his pulse, and he instantly woke up.

Tulsa Fire Department shared a video of the man lying in the river on Facebook, and captioned it,”Tulsa fire crews, Tulsa Police, and EMSA OKLAHOMA responded to 71st and Riverside after receiving reports of “a body in the river.” Station 29 personnel placed a boat into the water and approached to find that the man was just laying in the water.”

The department urged that the people stay safe. “The river is low, but is still potentially dangerous in areas. Please stay safe and find alternate ways to stay cool!”

Also Read | Bear wakes up man napping by swimming pool, moment caught on camera

When the Tulsa Fire Department shared the video, netizens took to Twitter to show their amusement at the situation and some also asked the fire department to let the man relax.

life goals: become so relaxed that you are mistaken for a dead person https://t.co/cI7QeuQsWy — Scott Francis ن (vaxxed && chillaxed) (@darkuncle) August 19, 2021

Ya no dejan ni descansar a uno en paz… https://t.co/nLc04g4asc — Nashi_Moon (@Nashi_Moon88) August 22, 2021

Let that man relax. Jesus. — Jake 83 (@JacobGoehl) August 18, 2021

Lol this is funny, glad he’s ok. — ViralStrike (@Viral_Strike) August 19, 2021

🤣🤣🤣🤣and then the elites say that Jesus did not walk on water and this man was sleeping — hugo fajardo (@elmezcla) August 21, 2021