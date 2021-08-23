scorecardresearch
Monday, August 23, 2021
‘Find alternate ways to be cool’: Authorities go to retrieve dead body, find that the man was ‘just napping’

In Tulsa, Oklahoma, after witnesses reported 'a body in the river', the rescue team set out to recover it only to realise that the man was napping.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
August 23, 2021 2:50:57 pm
When the Tulsa Fire Department shared the video, netizens took to Twitter to show their amusement at the situation and some also asked the fire department to let the man relax.

A man relaxing in a river was mistaken for a dead body after rescue workers were sent to retrieve him. In Tulsa, Oklahoma, after witnesses reported ‘a body in the river’, the rescue team set out to recover him. Emergency workers boarded a safety boat and headed to where the seemingly lifeless man was lying in the water. However, it turned out that he was just napping in shallow part of the river on a summer afternoon.

One of the workers checked his pulse, and he instantly woke up.

Tulsa Fire Department shared a video of the man lying in the river on Facebook, and captioned it,”Tulsa fire crews, Tulsa Police, and EMSA OKLAHOMA responded to 71st and Riverside after receiving reports of “a body in the river.” Station 29 personnel placed a boat into the water and approached to find that the man was just laying in the water.”

The department urged that the people stay safe. “The river is low, but is still potentially dangerous in areas. Please stay safe and find alternate ways to stay cool!”

When the Tulsa Fire Department shared the video, netizens took to Twitter to show their amusement at the situation and some also asked the fire department to let the man relax.

