This US man lived in his office cubicle. Watch the video to know why

A man in the US moved into his office and started living in one of the cubicles to protest against the low salary he was being paid. In a video shared on Instagram, Simon documented his daily life and routine in the office cubicle and described it as “homing from work”.

In the video, the man is seen unpacking his suitcase, making his living space. “This is me, taking all my belongings from multiple bags and unpacking them. I am moving from my apartment into my cubicle. They do not pay me enough to do both. As a matter of protest, I am just going to live at my job and see how long I can get away with it.”

Watch the video:

He stores ham and canned pineapple worth $150 in the fridge and uses a sleeping bag to sleep under his desk. In another clip, Simon reveals that he took a bath in the second building of the office.

He started living in the office after the work switched to online mode during the coronavirus pandemic. “They do not pay me enough to do both. So as a matter of protest, I am just going to live at my job,” he was quoted as saying in the TikTok video by 9Honey. “Nothing I’m doing is technically unlawful, it’s just frowned upon,” Simon was quoted as saying by 7news.com.au in another video.

However, he was “evicted” from the office building along with his suitcases and now lives at Airbnb. He said is doubtful of retaining his job.

“It’s likely going to end, it’s up in the air, shoes on their foot about whether or not it’s going to be quiet and nice or whether it’s going to be a whole thing. It’s up to them,” he said in a TikTok video as per 7news.com.au.