US man finds Rs 57 crore lottery ticket in old pants’ pocket days before expiry

A New Jersey man narrowly avoided losing a fortune after discovering a forgotten lottery ticket worth $5.9 million (around Rs 57.11 crore) tucked away in an old pair of pants just days before it expired.
According to People Magazine, the man bought the winning Pick 6 ticket at a petrol station he frequently visited in May last year. However, he misplaced it and had no idea for months that he was holding the jackpot-winning numbers.
Last month, lottery officials publicly announced that the massive prize was still unclaimed and nearing its expiry date. The news immediately caught the man’s attention because the ticket had been sold at the same gas station he regularly stopped by.
“He checked every corner before finally going through his closet and checking every pants pocket possible,” the lottery said in a news release. “After checking a few pairs of pants, he finally found a crumpled Pick-6 ticket from last May.” Curious and slightly concerned, the man reportedly went to the petrol station and spoke to employees there. Staff members told him that only a handful of regular customers usually played Pick 6 and suggested that he thoroughly search through his belongings.
He then began combing through his home, checking drawers, shelves, and storage spaces before eventually turning to old clothes in his closet. That was when he pulled out a crumpled ticket from the pocket of an old pair of pants. Once he verified the numbers, the man realised he had the winning ticket worth $5.9 million. He immediately rushed to lottery headquarters and managed to claim the jackpot just eight days before the deadline.
Lottery officials later used the incident as a reminder for people to regularly check their old tickets, saying many prizes often remain unclaimed simply because winners forget where they kept them.
“As always, New Jersey Lottery reminds players to check their tickets,” the lottery said. “While jackpot prizes going unclaimed is rare, many small tickets sit unclaimed in drawers and pockets for months or years when they could be redeemed for cash.”