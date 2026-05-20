US man finds Rs 57 crore lottery ticket in old pants’ pocket days before expiry

Lottery officials publicly announced that the massive prize was still unclaimed and nearing its expiry date, after which the man began combing through his home. (AI generated image)

A New Jersey man narrowly avoided losing a fortune after discovering a forgotten lottery ticket worth $5.9 million (around Rs 57.11 crore) tucked away in an old pair of pants just days before it expired.

According to People Magazine, the man bought the winning Pick 6 ticket at a petrol station he frequently visited in May last year. However, he misplaced it and had no idea for months that he was holding the jackpot-winning numbers.

Last month, lottery officials publicly announced that the massive prize was still unclaimed and nearing its expiry date. The news immediately caught the man’s attention because the ticket had been sold at the same gas station he regularly stopped by.