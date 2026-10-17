US man failed to get a pilot’s license, now he flies to work: ‘I do it for fun’

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While most commuters deal with morning traffic jam on the way to work, this US worker takes to the skies for his daily commute.

By: Trends Desk
3 min readUpdated: Oct 17, 2026 12:28 PM IST
workA childhood passion for aviation led one US commuter to swap his highway drive for a daily flight, turning a routine trip to work into a sky-high hobby. (instagram: jacob_hutzler)
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As bizarre as it sounds, Colorado-based Jake Hutzler flies himself to work, once a week. An Instagram video he posted has gone viral, demonstrating exactly how he gets himself to work. Ditching traditional transportation options, Hutzler mentions that he straps a propeller on to his back and flies to his workplace while listening to his favourite tune.

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In the Instagram video’s caption, Hutzler explains how he flies to work as an air traffic controller. He mentioned, “Here’s how I fly my paramotor to work as an air traffic controller. A paramotor is basically a paraglider with a propeller backpack.” You strap a motor and propeller to your back, launch on foot, and fly. I’m flying my Parajet Maverick paired with an Ozone Sirocco 3 18m wing. The Maverick is an absolute beast of a setup, and the Sirocco 3 gives me the perfect mix of speed, performance, and handling. Powered flight. No runway required. Just you and the sky.”

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A post shared by Jacob Hutzler (@jacob_hutzler)

Speaking to the Associated Press, Hutzler explained what inspired his air commute. “For someone fascinated with flying since childhood, it’s a particularly satisfying commute,” Hutzler said. “It’s as close as you can get to flying like a bird.”

He also added, “In a paramotor, you have a view that almost nobody gets to experience. You have no cockpit, nothing in front of you. You’re just sitting there in the air and have total freedom to go wherever you want.”

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Talking about what exactly inspired him to do this, Hutzler said that his grandfather used to take him up in a small four-seat aircraft. During his college years, Hutzler spent about twenty hours toward getting a pilot’s license, but the costs were too high to cover and for him to continue.

The spark for him to do this also came from a viral video he came across of a man flying in a paramotor to McDonald’s to eat a hamburger.

Reactions to the video were equally hilarious. One Instagram user commented, “The way gas prices are, it’s getting to this point!”

Another user said, “But what do you say when you’re late? Sorry I’m late, boss; traffic was terrible!” So many birds in the sky this morning…”

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A third user appreciated the uniqueness of the idea to fly in the morning, saying that “That’s the coolest commute to work I think I’ve ever seen!”

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