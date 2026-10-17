US man failed to get a pilot’s license, now he flies to work: ‘I do it for fun’

As bizarre as it sounds, Colorado-based Jake Hutzler flies himself to work, once a week. An Instagram video he posted has gone viral, demonstrating exactly how he gets himself to work. Ditching traditional transportation options, Hutzler mentions that he straps a propeller on to his back and flies to his workplace while listening to his favourite tune.

In the Instagram video’s caption, Hutzler explains how he flies to work as an air traffic controller. He mentioned, “Here’s how I fly my paramotor to work as an air traffic controller. A paramotor is basically a paraglider with a propeller backpack.” You strap a motor and propeller to your back, launch on foot, and fly. I’m flying my Parajet Maverick paired with an Ozone Sirocco 3 18m wing. The Maverick is an absolute beast of a setup, and the Sirocco 3 gives me the perfect mix of speed, performance, and handling. Powered flight. No runway required. Just you and the sky.”