Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022

US man eats rotisserie chicken for 40 consecutive days. Crowd cheers him on last day

Alexander Tominsky, a restaurant server, planned to eat rotisserie chicken for 30 days in a row but then extended the challenge for 10 more days.

US man eats rotisserie chicken for 40 consecutive days, Alexander Tominsky, Philadelphia, The Philadelphia Chicken Man, Twitter, food challenge, bizarre, viral, trending, Indian ExpressAlexander Tominsky, a restaurant server, ate rotisserie chicken for 40 consecutive days and documented his journey on Twitter.

There are many things that people do to gain attention and clout on social media. Often people undertake various kinds of challenges to gain followers. However, this man from USA’s Philadelphia did something unusual and it only involved him eating chicken for 40 days.

Alexander Tominsky planned to eat rotisserie chicken for 30 days in a row but then extended the challenge for 10 more days. He documented his journey on Twitter and it gained a lot of traction. He even earned the moniker ‘The Philadelphia Chicken Man’.

Tominsky, 31, a restaurant server, had invited people to an abandoned pier near Walmart at noon on November 6 where he would be consuming an entire rotisserie chicken for the 40th consecutive day. “This is not a party,” he posted.

Dozens of people gathered around the abandoned pier along the Delaware river and saw him devour the chicken in an hour as they cheered him on, according to the New York Times. Wearing a sleeveless white vest, he is seen holding an empty plate in the air and rejoicing like he won a trophy after completing the challenge, in a photo posted on November 7.

Many netizens also shared videos of witnessing the bizarre event. In one video, Tominsky is seen singing a song while holding a Bluetooth speaker in his hand as he completed the challenge.

“Not trying to take anything away from this accomplishment, but no one cheered me when I ate an egg a day for forty consecutive days,” commented a Twitter user. “This has gotta be my favorite twitter thing to happen all year this rocks,” commented another. “I’m on my 80th consecutive day of drinking at least six cups of coffee,” shared a third. “Absolute legend. I feel blessed to have been there today,” said a fourth.

