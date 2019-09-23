US man drowns in Tanzania after proposing to girlfriend underwater

A woman was left devastated after her partner’s underwater proposal went horribly wrong, leading to his death.

Advertising

Steven Weber and Kenesha Antoine were vacationing in Tanzania when the Louisiana man decided to pop the question. According to a CNN report, the duo was staying in a wooden cabin with a bedroom submerged in the ocean off the east coast of Africa.

Holding a handwritten note, Weber dived underwater next to the bedroom window and proposed. “I can’t hold my breath long enough to tell you everything I love about you but everything I love about you, I love more every day,” read the note. He then grabbed a ring and popped the question.

However, following the proposal, Weber failed to resurface, the news website reported. Taking to social media, Antoine later shared the video of the proposal and penned down a heartbreaking tribute to Weber.

Advertising

“There are no words adequate enough to honour the beautiful soul that is Steven Weber, Jr. You were a bright light to everyone you encountered,” read the post, which has now gone viral with over eight thousand shares. “You never emerged from those depths, so you never got to hear my answer, ‘Yes! Yes! A million times, yes, I will marry you!!'” she added along with special moments and pictures of the couple.

Mandy Hoffman, Weber’s sister, told the news website that the family is yet to talk to the authorities in Tanzania. “We know he drowned but we don’t know the circumstances surrounding that,” she said. “He dove down to propose but never came up.”